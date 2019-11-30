77 YEARS AGO
DECEMBER 2, 1942
Union Thanksgiving Service Held
"Benefits of Gratitude" was the theme of the sermon given by Dr. Floyd D. Rose, pastor of the First Methodist Church, at the Union Thanksgiving service at the First Baptist Church Wednesday night.
The service opened with the invocation by the Rev. L. D. Fisher, pastor of the First Christian Church. The scripture lesson and evening prayer were given by the Rev. Joseph B. Ledford, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church. The Rev. D. L. Hill, pastor of the First Baptist Church, pronounced the benediction. Mr. W. H. Ramsey directed the congregational singing.
Gas Rush Before Rationing
All records for a single day's sale of gasoline were shattered here Monday when motorist by the hundreds visited service stations and garages and directed at the attendants to "fill er up."
It was the last day of unrestricted sales of gasoline as the rationing program became effective at midnight Monday.
The program is intended to save rubber rather than gasoline. It is scheduled to last until synthetic rubber is available or until the rubber-producing areas of the world are taken away from Japan.
Automobiles lined up at filling stations to await their turns at pumps that will grind hereafter only after exchange of coupons from rationing books.
Three Have
Narrow Escape
A '38 Buick sedan, driven by W.J. Martin of Lexington, went over the hill on South Main Street near the Southern Railway Station early Sunday morning and dropped 20 feet to the tracks below.
Martin and two male companions had a narrow escape from serious injury when the car, which had a convertible canvas top, overturned. One of the men received a shoulder injury but the others escaped unhurt.
A wrecker from the Le Grande Garage was called to remove the car from the track so the No. 2 passenger train could proceed. Martin said he saw two rock piles on the side of the road and at that point turned to the right on Main Street thinking he was at the entrance of the roadway leading to the station. Instead, he found himself going over the cliff. A salvage company offered Martin $60 for the machine.
Sergeant Addresses Somerset Students
Sergeant William Marshall Clark, who is stationed at Valdosta, Ga., and was home on furlough over the weekend addressed the student body of Somerset High School in chapel exercises Monday morning.
The former athletic coach and teacher at the school received a great ovation.
Snow Flurries
The first snow of the season fell here last night, the flurries coming in on a cold wave that sent the temperature down 25 degrees in 12 hours.
Cain Takes Over
War Savings
Harold W. Cain has been appointed chairman of the Pulaski County War Savings Committee, which is in charge of the sales of War Bonds and Stamps in the county.
Mr. Cain, assistant casher of the Farmers National Bank, succeeds R. C. Reid, who resigned after several months of outstanding service.
Squadron Salutes Somerset in
Aerial Show
In September, Pulaski Countians saluted Captain George Ed Kiser and his charming bride with a Kiser day program on the square. Governor Keen Johnson and other high ranking officials came here to pay tribute to Somerset's flying ace.
On Saturday afternoon, out of the sky roared Captain Kiser and five members of the squadron in six big P-40's and saluted Somerset and the many Pulaskians fathered in the city. Captain Ed and his companions, who were on a routine training flight from Orlando, put on a scintillating show for the benefit of the homefolks.
The hero of many Pacific air battles brought his plane down so low that many thought he was going to rip off a roof or two. The planes circled the city three times and zoomed back and forth over the business and residential sections at a terrific rate of speed.
Courtney to
Visit City
William H. Courtney, President of the First National Bank and Trust Company, Lexington, and chairman of the Victory Fund Committee for the eastern half of Kentucky, will be here Thursday for a meeting with Mr. Ben S. Mattingly, chairman of the Pulaski Committee and other members at the Hotel Beecher.
Norman Fuller Safe
Mr. and Mrs. G. P. Fuller received a letter Monday from their son, Norman, a gunner's mate in the Navy, telling them he was well and happy, and came through the engagements in the Solomons last month without a scratch.
He was aboard the heavy cruiser San Francisco which was under heavy attack. Nine Japanese planes were shot down by the San Francisco gunners and one of the planes in falling, landed on the deck of the cruiser and exploded.
In the letter to his parents, Gunner's Mate Fuller enclosed a small metal piece of the plane that fell on the deck.
Furloughed Draftees Return
A total of 114 Pulaski County youths, who were inducted into the Army at Ft. Thomas on Nov. 21 and 22 and were then given 140day furloughs, this week returned to the induction center to await orders transferring them to camps. Fifty-six of the group, representing local board No. 143 returned to Ft. Thomas Monday and the other 58 returned Tuesday.
Waddle Here
Mr. Bob Bruce Waddle, who is an instructor in the General Motors overhaul and maintenance school at Flint, Mich., is spending this week with his father, Judge R. B. Waddle.
The school is under the command of the U. S. Air Force and is training Army men in bomber engine maintenance. The mechanics are given an 11-week course and the school recently won the coveted Efficiency Award of the government.
Crane Street Home Catches Fire
Fire damaged the home of C. C. Williams on Crane Street Saturday morning at 11 o'clock. The blaze is believed to have started when sparks fell on the shingle roof. Most of the roof burned.
Furniture and household goods were moved to safety by members of the family, the fire department and neighbors.
Tuggle Moves to Bank
W. T. Tuggle, bookkeeper at the Pulaski County Stockyards, has accepted a position at the Citizens National Bank and entered upon his duties last week. Mr. Tuggle will be at the note window in the bank.
Child Runs into
Automobile
Roy Beasley, 4, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Beasley, suffered a broken right leg and lacerations of the head shortly after noon last Saturday when he ran into the side of a car in front of Robert Wilson's store on West Highway 80.
Private Richard A. Tebo of Fort Knox was the driver of the car and witnesses to the accident said it was unavoidable. The child was brought to the Wahle Hospital and was unconscious until about 5 o'clock Sunday morning. Hospital attendants today reported his condition as "improving rapidly."
Name of Store Changed
The name of the Firestone Service Company on East Mt. Vernon Street, recently purchases by H. H. Mitchell of Glasgow from Price Johnson, has been changed to the Union Supply Co.
John Maguire is the manager of the store, which was recently remodeled and restocked.
McKee Put on
All-Star Team
For the first time since the East-West High School All-Star Game five years ago, Somerset High School will be represented in the lineup of the East Team. Goebel "Zeke" McKee, senior end on the Briar Jumper 11, was selected as one of the wingmen on the mythical team.
O'Neal Kidd, brilliant Jumper halfback, was named as an alternate guard.
The East-West All-Star Game is played at Stoll Field in Lexington each year for the benefit of the Brace Fund of the Lexington Shriner's Hospital for Crippled Children.
Science Hill Pastor Heads North
The Rev. Charles Vaughn, pastor of the Science Hill Christian Church for the past year, has resigned to accept a call to the Mt. Vernon, Ind., Christian Church.
Meat and Romance Viewed
The Parker Parent-Teacher Association viewed showing of the sound motion picture, Meat and Romance, at the Parker School Tuesday afternoon.
The picture, produced for the National Livestock and Meat Board, told of a young married couple and their problems of meal planning and of making the food dollar go further.
12 Enlist in Navy
Twelve young men from this section of the state enlisted their services in the U. S. Navy this week and were accepted at the Somerset Recruiting Station. Among those accepted were Gordon Neil Lee and Raymond Gene Zieg, both of Somerset; Noah Sears of Elihu; Clyde Jewel Fox of Sloans Valley; Dave Lovelace of Cain's Store and James William Ping of Dabney.
Chicken Stealer
Arrested
Columbus Dick of the Ansel section of this county was arrested here Monday morning by Deputy Sherriff Obie Muse on a warrant for chicken stealing, issued in Casey County, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Somerset Boy Was London Escort
Tech Corp. Jack Johnson, son of Mrs. C. E. Johnson, Somerset, was one of five Military Police that formed Mrs. Franklin D. Roosevelt's escort in London, England when she visited that city in November.
Employed at Shops
Wola Padgett, of the Dexheimer Beaty Motors, has accepted a position at the Ferguson Shops and entered upon his duties last week. He has been connected with the garage more than 20 years.
Nancy News
K. D. Girkey is now at Treasure Island, San Francisco, waiting assignment to duty, which will probably be back to Pearl Harbor.
He recently spent 30 days with his parents and while here he and Miss Dean Claunch of Somerset were married.
Emery Burton, now stationed somewhere in Australia, writes his mother that he is in the hospital suffering from a broken ankle. He failed to state how he was hurt.
