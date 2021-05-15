Have you ever thought about how the color of food affects your diet? An eating pattern that is rich in fruits and vegetables that incorporates a lot of different colors is great for your health. Eating in color shines a spotlight on healthful fruits and vegetables by looking at the health benefits of each color of fruits and vegetables, then exploring a particular fruit and vegetable from each color group. Today we are going to look at the color of "red."
One of the first spring fruits available to us is the Red Strawberries. Red fruits and vegetables are generally rich sources of vitamin C, folate, and potassium. We all know vitamin C is good for the immune system, but did you know that it is also vital for promoting healthy teeth and gums, helping the body absorb iron, and aiding wound healing?
Folate can help reduce cancer risk, reduce homocysteine levels and thus lower the risk of stroke and heart disease, and of course is vital for the development of a healthy baby. MyPlate reveals that "Diets rich in potassium may help to maintain healthy blood pressure." The Dietary Guidelines for Americans build on this assertion, explaining, "Dietary potassium can lower blood pressure by blunting the adverse effects of sodium on blood pressure. Other possible benefits of an eating pattern rich in potassium include a reduced risk of developing kidney stones and decreased bone loss."
Red fruits and vegetables also tend to have a lot of phytonutrients like lycopene and other carotenoids. These fuel antioxidant activity, which is great news for health!
Strawberries are loaded with all the nutrients and phytonutrients and are delicious too. When you shop for strawberries, look for berries that are a deep red color, with no bruises or hints of mold. Strawberries should be stored in the refrigerator and washed just before eating. Remember to not remove the steams before washing and are ready to eat them.
May is National Strawberry Month. When it comes to eating strawberries, the possibilities are endless. Strawberries can be eaten plain and unsliced and have very few calories. You can also incorporate them into fruit salads or berry smoothies. Try topping your peanut butter toast with fresh sliced strawberries, or dip strawberries in chocolate for a beautiful dessert. Other red fruits you can eat include cherries, red grapes, pomegranate, red grapefruit and raspberries. (Food and Health Communications, Inc.)
Every week you will find more fresh garden products added at the Lake Cumberland Farmers Market. Today shop for an assortment of fresh greens, strawberries, tomato plants, canned goods, fresh meats and blooming flowers and plants. Do not forget the crafters have several booths for you to shop and buy candle, soaps, leather goods, baskets, etc. Jim Howard will be sharing his expertise in shopping for tomato plants on Saturday, May 22, at the Farmers Market uptown. A lot of different varieties of tomato plants are available for you to choose from. Edith Lovett will be sharing ideas of what you can do with fresh tomatoes. Join us around 10:00 o'clock at the Market.
Fresh strawberries are available to you right now from your local farmer and other grocery stores. Some of the ways we serve strawberries include strawberry shortcakes, strawberry pies, strawberry cakes, strawberries over ice cream, and servings them in lots of fresh green salads. One of our favorites is the strawberry pretzel salad.
Strawberry Pretzel Salad
Topping
2 small size packages strawberry flavored gelatin
2 cups boiling water.
*1 quart, or 4 cups of fresh strawberries, washed, capped, sliced thin and sugar added if needed.
Base
2 cups of crushed pretzels
¾ cup butter melted.
¼ cup sugar
Middle
8-ounce package cream cheese, softened
1 cup sugar
8-ounce container frozen whipped topping, thawed
First prepare your strawberry topping. Dissolve strawberry gelatin in boiling water. Stir until all gelatin is gone. Add the quart of sliced strawberries and mix into the gelatin. Allow to set briefly, until the mixture is about the consistency of egg whites or partially set, about 1 ½ hours. *(If the sliced strawberries are not sweet enough for your taste, add ½ cup sugar to the sliced strawberries, and allow the sugar to dissolve completely before putting them into the gelatin
For base: Set oven to 400 degrees Stir together crushed pretzels, melted butter and ¼ cup of sugar; mix well and press mixture into the bottom of a 9 by 13 baking dish. Bake 8 to 10 minutes, until set. Allow to cool completely.
In a mixing bowl cream together cream cheese and 1 cup of sugar. Fold in whipped topping. Spread mixture onto the cooled pretzel crust. Cover and refrigerate until cool and gelatin topping in bowl is partially set.
Carefully spoon gelatin topping over filling. Refrigerate 4 to 6 hours or until firm. Delicious!
