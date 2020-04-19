Reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19

The following is a message from the Mayo Clinic. We have all heard and read about the Coronavirus Disease and how to protect ourselves and our families, but sometimes we may need a reminder to keep safe. The following are some great tips to keep your family safe.
Doctors and researchers are gaining a greater understanding about the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak and how the virus can spread. Public health messages emphasize the importance of frequent, thorough hand-washing and social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19.
You can also take steps in your home to keep the virus from spreading. No special supplies are required. You likely already have what you need. The virus that causes COVID-19 can be spread by contact with someone who has COVID-19, as well as contact with surfaces or objects that person has touched. When someone with COVID-19 sneezes or coughs, respiratory droplets are released into the air. Droplets typically don't travel far -- no more than 6 feet (about 2 meters). The virus may stay on surfaces from hours to days.
You can reduce potential spread of COVID-19 by cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, such as tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, faucets and sinks. Start by putting on gloves before cleaning and disinfecting -- preferably disposable gloves, so you can throw them away immediately after you are done. If you only have reusable gloves, don't use them for any other purposes around your house. Thoroughly wash your hands after removing your gloves. Cleaning with soap and water removes the dirt and lowers the number of germs on surfaces. Once surfaces are clean, you can apply disinfectant to knock out any germs that are left.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has a list of disinfectants for use against COVID-19. Although these products haven't been tested against this specific virus, they are known to work against other, harder-to-kill viruses. Look for products with active ingredients such as ethanol, Chydrogen peroxide or quaternary ammonium. In the U.S., check labels for EPA registration numbers. Read and follow product instructions, including what precautions to take when using the product. Many disinfectants need to remain on surfaces for some time to be effective. This is called the contact time. Check the label for the specifics. Also make sure you have good airflow in the room when you're using any type of disinfectant.
You can make a disinfecting solution by combining 4 teaspoons of household bleach and 1 quart of water. Read and follow instructions and precautions. For example, wear gloves and make sure there's good airflow in the room. Don't mix bleach with ammonia or any other cleanser -- the combination could produce toxic fumes
When cleaning I-phone, computers, etc., follow the manufacturers' instructions for cleaning and disinfecting that you can find online. Otherwise, you can clean cellphones with disinfecting wipes that are 70% alcohol. Wipe the face of the phone and along the sides and back where you hold it. Let it air dry. The same goes for computers, laptops, tablets and remote controls. Wash your hands thoroughly when you're done.
Remember to be extra "clean" until this virus is over. You don't want to spread the COVID-19 and you don't want to get it. If you must leave your home, then be extra cautions when you are using the gas pumps, shopping carts, door handles, packages received in the mail, etc.
The following is a recipe shared with us by Joyce Faulkner, a member of the Just Among Friends Extension Homemaker Group.
Turkey-Vegetable Chili Mac
¾ pound ground turkey breast
1-14.5 ounce can Black Beans, rinsed and Drained
1-14.5 ounce can Mexican Style Stewed Tomatoes, undrained
1-14.5 ounce can Diced Tomatoes, undrained
1 can of tomato sauce
1 cup whole kernel corn
½ cup Onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon Mexican Seasoning
½ cup Uncooked Elbow Macaroni
1/3 cup Sour Cream
Spray a large skilled with cooking spray, and heat over medium high heat. Add turkey; cooked and stir about 5 minutes or until no longer pink. Transfer the meat to a slow cooker. Add the beans, tomatoes, corn, onion, garlic and Mexican seasoning. Place in a slow cooker, cover and cook on low 4 to 5 hours. Then, stir in the macaroni, cover and cook 10 minutes. (If too thick, add 1 cup of water or a small can of tomato sauce.) Combine all the ingredients and cook 20 to 30 minutes, or until pasta is tender. Will yield 6 servings. Top each serving with sour cream.
