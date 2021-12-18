Reducing calories in your cooking

During the holiday season, often we add more calories to our diet, because we are going to different places to celebrate the holiday. It may be a church function, an office party, a club party, a neighborhood party, etc., where you have a variety of delicious foods to try. You can't control the calories you eat in foods brought to social functions by friends and family, but you can help control the calories of items you prepare to serve at these functions and at home. Healthy substitutions for regular ingredients will often lower the calorie content and allow you to consume more goodies.
There are small changes that you can make with regular recipes to make them healthier and just as tasty during a celebration - and anytime during the year. First try to reduce the amount of fat and sugar in your cooking. Fat contributes to the moistness of a recipe as well as light texture in baked goods. Things we can do to replace some of the fat in a recipe is by replacing half of the fat called for in a recipe with unsweetened applesauce. For one cup of shortening, you would use ½ cup of shortening and ½ cup of unsweetened applesauce. You could use one-half cup of mashed bananas, but it will give the product a banana flavor. So, if you don't want a banana flavor, only use bananas to replace the fat content in items that already uses bananas. Replacing ground beef with ground turkey will also reduce the fat content in the meat and doesn't change the flavor of the recipe very much.
Sugar within a recipe helps with the structure of the produce and makes the recipe moist and flavorful. Replacing the sugar in a recipe by one-third in most recipes can be taken out without a noticeable difference. You should not reduce all the sugar in a recipe, as it is still needed for taste and texture. Do not reduce sugar in yeast breads as the sugar is needed to activate the yeast. Sweet tasting calorie free spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, ginger, vanilla and almond extract, are great ways of adding flavor and enhance the sweetness. Try doubling the amount of the spices and flavor for added sweet taste. You may also want to consider alternative sweetener as Splenda. One cup of Splenda is equal to one cup of white sugar.
You can use alternative seasoning in place of salt such as garlic powder, onion powder and herbs to lower the amount of salt in your recipe. You can eliminate the salt in more recipes, unless it has yeast involved. Then salt is necessary for the reaction of the yeast.
One thing you can also control, not matter the fat, sugar, salt content, is the portion size of what you eat. No matter how healthy you make your recipes by substituting and switching ingredients, if you eat larger than recommended portion sizes, you could still be eating more calories than needed. By reducing the portion of white vegetables, breads, and desserts and adding more green or colorful steamed vegetables you will decrease calories and increase nutrients.
Educational programs of the Cooperative Extension Service serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expressions, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
The following is a colorful recipe you can make to take to a party or serve your family. The recipe below adds fruit and yogurt into an edible shell with dark chocolate as a topping. It is great for any gathering.
Raspberry-Dark Chocolate Delights
1 package (1.9-ounce) pre-baked mini phyllo shells
1/3 cup chocolate chips
1 carton non-fat raspberry Greek yogurt
15 fresh raspberries
Melt chocolate chips on high in the microwave, stirring every 20 seconds until melted. Spoon approximately a 1/2 teaspoon of chocolate in bottom of each phyllo shell, spreading up onto sides of the shell. Chill in the freezer for five to 10 minutes. Spoon the raspberry Greek yogurt into phyllo shells. Top each shell with a raspberry. Drizzle the extra melted chocolate on top of raspberry yogurt mixture for garnish. Variations: Instead of raspberry yogurt, use non-fat blueberry Greek yogurt and top with fresh blueberries; try non-fat strawberry Greek yogurt topped with a strawberry; banana cream Greek yogurt topped with a banana slice.
The Pulaski County Extension Office will be closed Friday, December 24 through Monday, January 3, 2022. Contact the Extension Office before these days if you need help.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.