It was 1964, the year America grieved John F. Kennedy's assassination; the year Lyndon Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act; the year when poverty, inequality, and war became part of our daily dialogue. Oh, and the girls went crazy over a very popular musical group called The Beatles.
Meanwhile, back in Pulaski County, The Commonwealth, a four-section weekly newspaper dubbed statewide as "The New York Times" of Kentucky weekly newspapers, was making plans to become South Central Kentucky's first daily newspaper. (It happened January 3, 1966). Publisher George "Jop" Joplin III was counting on the planned opening of Tradewind Center (Rose's, the anchor store opened October 1966) as an advertising base to support a daily newspaper. Bill Mardis left the news department at Somerset's WTLO and joined The Commonwealth June 14, 1964 as part of "Jop's" plans to bolster The Commonwealth's news staff for daily operation. Jim Burdine, John Fitzwater and Don Hampton were here. So were co-publishers Mrs. Murray K. Rogers and Mrs. Barthenia Joplin, "Jop's" mother.
Downtown Somerset was still the retail shopping center for Pulaski and surrounding counties. The magnificent 50,000-square-foot Rose's in Tradewind Center would signal the "Great Migration" of businesses to what was then called the "Truck Route." Roses was Somerset's first "big city-like" store.
Multi-lane U.S. 27, a wide and straight highway, would siphon most retail business activity from downtown, creating an eight-mile shopping Mecca between Somerset and Burnside. Downtown Somerset was and is hampered by a lack of parking. Numerous efforts to create off-street parking haven't panned out.
Somerset in 1964 had its own police court and operated a city jail. Pulaski Fiscal Court, dominated by Magistrates J. Frank Harris and Lavey Floyd, fought a proposed commission form of government (voters agreed with Fiscal Court in November 1964) and appealed a reapportion recommendation to reduce the county's magisterial districts from eight to five. Fiscal Court meetings were intense, and extended. Magistrates were prone to disagree. They spoke their minds, calling names. As Harris said, when approving an Extension District tax rate: "I bet (that Extension agent) couldn't bake a cherry pie." Harris later closed his general store at Ano, refusing to collect "Nunn's Nickel." He was furious because Gov. Louie Nunn, in 1968, would lead the way in raising Kentucky's sales tax from 3 cents to 5 cents. Harris was a brilliant politician and tactician.
The squires often sat in opposition to County Judge John Garner, a Democrat who sometimes had more liberal ideas. Garner, a four-term county judge, was a beloved figure in Pulaski County because of his late father, "Doc Garner," a Somerset physician. During his first run for county judge, many voters commented: "I don't know John all that well but I sure loved his daddy." John Garner could get votes in Republican leaning Pulaski County.
Pulaski County Republicans at elections those days seemingly were more likely to "cross over." Gilmore Phelps, a Democrat, was elected to three terms as sheriff.
Pulaski County showed signs of prospering. Ground was being prepared for construction of Somerset Community College and testing of furnaces had begun to open John Sherman Cooper Power Plant at Burnside. With Lake Cumberland attracting vacationeers from the North, everything the community touched seemingly turned to gold.
Burley was king during the 1960s and the golden leaf was chief income on the family farm. Burley tobacco auctions began in mid-November at Somerset's two tobacco warehouse -- Farmer's Tobacco Warehouse and People's Tobacco Warehouse. Tobacco-laden trucks lined University Drive to get crops sold before Christmas.
Today, with Pulaski County and the world shut down by COVID-19, "Restaurant Row" and thriving businesses along U.S, 27 are almost a ghost town. It might be comforting to pause a moment and recall the "Oasis" Somerset and Pulaski County were in the past. Hopefully, with defeat of coronavirus, this community can return to its future.
This, my friends, are a few glances backward at roses and thorns (mostly roses) in 1964:
FISCAL COURT
FRACAS
Magistrates J. Frank Harris and Lavey Floyd say County Judge John Garner should be fined for trash along a county road.
BROOM SALE
Somerset Lions Club makes plans for annual broom sale during dinner meeting at Hotel Beecher.
DEVELOPMENT SURVEY
A community development survey will be conducted by Somerset Jaycees throughout Pulaski County .
COUNT PULASKI DAY
Count (Casimir) Pulaski Day will be observed at 10 a.m. Monday in the Pulaski Circuit Courtroom. Principal speaker at the annual affair will be Harold D. Rogers, an attorney recently associated with the law offices of Smith and Blackburn. Attorney Joe Caylor will preside at the observance. (Harold D. Rogers is the Hal Rogers, now 5th District Congressman. Circuit Judge R.C. Tartar would stop an intense murder trial to pay tribute to Count Pulaski, for whom Pulaski County is named. Thelma Harris, band director at Pulaski County High School, would bring musicians for patriotic tunes).
GENERAL'S
JOURNAL
The first edition "General's Journal, a school paper published by Burnside High School, is off the press. It is full of school news, sports, jokes and has a splendid editorial page.
1964 PRICES
Gover Furniture is selling a mattress and box springs for $39.75 each. Harry's Market has coffee for 69 cents a pound can. Black pepper is 9 cents for a 1-ounce can at Howard's Market.
SCIENCE HILL
WATER SYSTEM
The $295,000 water system for Science Hill is completed and the 75,000-gallon water tank is in the heart of Science Hill.
POLITICAL
ADVERTISMENT
Barry Goldwater, running for president, assures voters he supports Social Security.
TEACHERS'
MEETING
More than 1,200 teachers and educators from the seven-county South Central Kentucky area attended the 37th annual convention of the Middle Cumberland District Education Association at Somerset High School.
YMCA OFFERED BUILDING
Young Men's Christian Association got another boost in it's efforts to get organized. General J.J.B. Williams, president and chairman of the board, Citizens National Bank, purchased at auction the old Dunbar School building on South Maple Street and promptly announced he offered use of the building to the YMCA for two years.
MAYOR'S HOME ENTERED
The home of Somerset Mayor and Mrs. A. A. Offutt, was burglarized Tuesday night sometime between 6:45 p.m. and 9 p.m. while the Offutts were away. (Offutt, called "Sandy," was Somerset's mayor for 20 years. He was a "what you see is what you get" type of mayor. A passerby, greeting Offutt: "How are you mayor?
"Whadda you care. You're no doctor," Offutt would respond with an infectious grin).
RANDALL
RE-ELECTED
Oather Randall was re-elected as president of Pulaski County Farm Bureau at the annual election of officers Saturday at Mutual Federal Building.
BIGGER SAVINGS
United Department Store offers all-weather coats for $11.90.
COUNTY PARK BUSY
Herbert Higgins, chairman of Pulaski County Park Board, said about 96,000 people used the park from April through September.
HOME BUILDER
Gold Medallion Homes prove to be economical and modern in every respect. Ten new homes are now under construction in Somerside Subdivision. Fifteen are already completed. Oscar Worley, general contractor.
NEW '65
CHEVROLET
If what you see moves you, you'll want to take the wheel. Citizens Chevrolet Company.
REVIVAL
Revival at Woodstock Baptist Church, starting Sunday, October 18. Rev. E. R. Prather, evangelist. Rev. R.L. Singleton, pastor.
REDISTRICTING
APPEAL
Fiscal Court appeals to Pulaski Circuit Court ruling to reduce county's eight magisterial districts to five.
FUNDS FOR
COLLEGE
Some 1,266 persons pledge $138,082 for Somerset Community College.
PARKING LOT
IMPROVEMENTS
Boat launching ramp, parking lot under construction at Pulaski County Park.
BIG SPARKLERS
Corder's Jewelry and Gifts offering stunning 7 diamond bridal set for $158.20.
MOVIE TIME
Debbie Reynolds stars in "The Unsinkable Molly Brown" at Kentucky Theatre.
COMMISSION FORM OF GOVERNMENT
Magistrates discuss proposed commission form of government. Magistrate Lavey Floyd said he had visited several counties with a commission form of government and found it to be a bad form of government. (A commission form of government would be three commissioners and the county judge).
GROCERY BUYS
Dagley's Food Market offers Southern Star Bacon for 49 cents a pound. (Dagley's Market was located on Ogden Street).
NEW RADIO
STATION
WSFC-FM at 96.7 on the FM dial goes on the air in Somerset.
POWER STATION TEST
An electronic impulse activates furnace at John Sherman Cooper Power Station to begin a three-day test period.
PUBLIC QUESTIONS DEFEATED
Pulaski County voters reject a commission form of government and 10-cent public health tax during November voting.
HAIL ELECTED
Lawrence S. Hail elected prosecuting attorney for city of Somerset.
WATER BIDS
Burnside opens bids for $125,000 water system improvement project.
YULETIDE SAVINGS
Citizens National Bank and First and Farmers National Bank mailing $88,500 in Christmas Club checks.
BAD BOUNCING WHEEL
A bouncing truck wheel damages Farmers Supply Company building on East Ky. 80. State Trooper George Hall said the wheel of a coal truck sheared off when the driver applied the brakes.
CITY MUSIC
Somerset Civic Orchestra opens third season with concert at Hopkins Auditorium.
CABLE TELEVISION
Somerset Television Reception Corporation offers four channels and three networks.
YMCA DEDICATION
Ben D. Smith, general chairman of the charter membership drive, said the entire county will be canvassed to reach the $17,000 goal which the temporary committee feels is necessary for the YMCA' first-year budget.
TOASTER ON WHEELS
Friction caused by a right rear tire rubbing wheel housing set fire to a Kerns Bakery truck carrying bread, cakes and rolls. Fire Chief Gilbert Keeney said about a third of the bakery goods had to be unloaded to get to the source of the blaze. The fire was on Randolph Street.
BRYNNER STARS
Yul Brynner stars in "The Magnificent Seven" at the Virginia Theatre.
BIRD FOR
THANKSGIVING
Firestone was giving "A big 11 pound Thanksgiving turkey" when you bought two Town and Country winter treads for $24.24.
The 1960s were simple times; when televisions stations signed off at 11 p.m., playing the Star Spangled Banner; before the "Great White Way" created by mercury vapor streetlights brightened our nights; before air conditioning, when windows were opened for fresh air; and as dusk gathered, neighbors sat on the front porch. All this before COVID-19 and fear of the unknown shut down our lives.
