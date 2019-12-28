90 YEARS AGO
NEWS FROM JAN. 12, 1927 - 91 YEARS Ago
Cold Checks
R. C. Fleming, formerly of McCreary County but now a resident of Utah for several years, was in Somerset last Friday and cashed a number of cold checks. He got $150 in money and merchandise valued at more than $200. The check was cashed at the local bank only when the cashier found that Fleming was related to some prominent citizens here.
Robbers Arrested
Otis Davis, 20 years old, and Murrell Vaughn, 18, both of West Somerset, were arrested last week on the charge of breaking into and robbing the T. E. Japer Hardware Store and taking some razors, knives, flashlights, clippers and a manicure set.
Dr. Tibbals Hurt in Horse Fall
Dr. F. E. Tibbals suffered painful injuries about the knee last week when his horse slipped and fell with him on the Jacksboro Street railroad underpass. For several days he was unable to walk on the injured leg.
Bean Removed from Nose
Dr. C. R. Wright performed a delicate operation, removing a bean from the nose of James Colyer, 3 year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Neal Colyer of near Strawberry.
The boy pushed the bean up his nose whole playing and efforts of the family to remove it had failed. It was painful to breathe for four days with one nostril open until the boy was brought to the doctor to have the bean removed with special instruments.
Hood Having Model Patented
Mr. P. B. Hood of Science Hill leaves today for St. Louis where his working model for his automobile railroad crossing gates and signal. He will spend several days at the Fishor and Company's big model making plant superintending the word.
Virginia Theatre
Wednesday and Thursday - Priscilla Dean in "The Speeding Venus."
Narrow Escape
Chief of Police Silas West and Policeman McKinley Massingale had a narrow escape from serious injury Monday ten miles south of Lexington when the car in which they were riding skidded in the snow, went over an embankment, struck a tree and turned upside down.
Both of the officers escaped injury.
They were on their way to Lexington having been summoned as witnesses in several Federal cases.
Jan. 11, 1928 - 90 Years Ago
Huffaker Addition Fire
The home of Mr. Raymond Massingale in the Huffaker Addition was destroyed by fire about 11:30 o'clock Monday night. The fire is believed to have been started by a defective flue. Although the house is located outside the city limits, the fire department attempted to go to the scene. The truck was mired in the mud a short distance from the house. The firemen, however, prevented the blaze from spreading to outbuildings nearby by using hand extinguishers Some of the household belongings were rescued.
Postmaster
Appointment
Mr. Chris L. Tartar, who has been acting postmaster for several months, received a telegram from U.S. Senator Frederic Sackett Friday stating that the Senate confirmed his appointment as postmaster here January 4.
Lexington Operation
Mrs. Charles Oatts, who resides on the Monticello Pike, underwent a serious operation at the St. Joseph's Hospital in Lexington Saturday. She is reported as getting along as well as could be expected. Her many friends wish for her an early and complete recovery.
Somerset Juniors Election
Joseph Montgomery was elected president of the junior class at the Somerset High School Monday morning. Other officers chosen were T. J. Weddle, vice president, and Faye Jackson, secretary-treasurer. This is the third year that Montgomery has served as president of his class.
Prioners Escape Through Hole in the Wall
An attempted jail break here Sunday night was checked by Turnkey Luther Heath and Jailer George Meece. About 6 o'clock Sunday night Mr. Heath heard some bricks falling outside the jail and with Jailer Meece started an investigation. On the second floor they discovered that four prisoners had been knocking a hole in the wall with an iron stove door. They had about completed their work when discovered, having removed all bricks from the escape hole except the outside layer. One man would work at a time, standing on the end of the cell bench, while the others would keep guard. The four prisoners were removed to another cell and will be watched closely.
Science Hill Sweeps Somerset for First Time
Science Hill High School handed Somerset High's basketball teams a double beating at the school gymnasium here last night. The Science Hill boys won 29 to 15 and the visiting girls won 9 to 4. It was the first time that Somerset dropped both ends of a double-header to Science Hill. Hines was high point man for the winners, Hill with seven points was best for Somerset.
The Science Hill boys have not lost a game this season and appear to be well on their way to a district and regional championship.
Two Chevys Out the Door
The Somerset Chevrolet Company reports the sale and delivery of two of the new Chevrolet cars, a coupe to Warren Goff, of Somerset, and a coach to Miss Margaret True, of Somerset. Last week 1,028 persons visited the garage and viewed the new models.
Dinwiddie Arrives
Mr. C. P. Dinwiddie, of Stanford, who will open a second hand furniture store and auction house in the City Hall Building, has taken an apartment in the Bobbitt House. He has been engaged by the Somerset Real Estate Company to cry their sales this year.
Firecracker Injury
Allen Burke, son of Mrs. Blanche Burke, was painfully burned about the face and hands while playing with firecrackers Friday night. The injuries are not regarded as serious and he is able to be out.
Fire Chief Gets a Raise
The City Council in its regular meeting Monday night voted to increase the salary of Fire Chief W. J. Tanner from $40 to $50 a month, and the salary of John Buster, street employee, from $2.50 to $3.00 a day.
Somerset-Danville Will Not Meet
The basketball teams of Somerset High and Danville High will not meet during the regular season this year. Dates had been arranged, but the Danville school authorities stated that their team would not come here unless the game was played on the large court in the community gymnasium. All of the games this season are being played in the school gymnasium because the athletic association is not financially able to rent the community gym. Fourteen other Kentucky teams that will meet Somerset High here this season raised no objection to playing in the school gymnasium. While Danville refused to come here, the Boyle school was anxious for the Briar Jumper to play in their new gymnasium. Quite naturally the local authorities ruled that is Danville would not play here, Somerset would not meet the Admirals on the Danville floor.
Local Editors to
Attend State Meeting
Editor Cecil Williams, of the Somerset Journal, Editor Geo. A. Joplin, Jr., of The Commonwealth and Mrs. Joplin will attend the annual mid-winter meeting of the Kentucky Press Association, which will be held in Louisville January 12, 13 and 14.
Science Hill New Year's Party
Miss Helen Ashley entertained with a watch party of New Year's eve at her home. The following guests were present: Misses Mildred Baugh, Gladys Gibson, Goldie Vaught, Louise Hignight, Malinda and Augerite Butt, Messrs. Clifford Cooper, Carol Lester, Louise Dickerson, Homer Robbins, Marvin Dause and Hubert Cain. The guests remained until after midnight. The hours were spent in playing games. Refreshments, consisting of sandwiches and cocoa, were served.
Marriage licenses
Ercell T. Gifford, 18, and Flora Ethel Brittain, 19, both of Clarence.
George Edward Cress, 21, and Pansy L. Ping, 19, both of Conrard.
Clarence E. Burton, 26, Trimble, and Atha Trimble, 22, Norfleet.
Clarence E. Snyder, 24, and Anna Laura Morgan, 24, both of Waynesburg.
Earl Tarter, 26, and Florence Abbott, 20, both of Nancy.
Banks Doing Well
Statements of the three Somerset banks show that these institutions are in prosperous condition. The county as a whole advanced materially during the past twelve months.
Few towns have bank of such standing as those in Somerset. The Somerset banks can be taken as models of what country institutions of this kind should be, safe, conservative and dependable.
The three banks had on deposit December 31, 1927, the large sum of $3, 734,691.88.
Funeral Home
Moving
The Somerset Undertaking Company is moving this week to its handsome new funeral home on North Main Street just above the Somerset General Hospital. The building has been completely remodeled during the past two months and has been stuccoed. Furnishings for the new home are arriving daily. The upper floor of the building is an apartment and is occupied by Mr. and Mrs. O. W. Swaim.
Kentucky Theatre
Wednesday and Thursday - Alberta Vaughn in "Uneasy Payments." Also serial.
Friday and Saturday - Buck Jones in "Good as Gold." Also comedy.
Monday and Tuesday - Ranger in "The Outlaw Dog." Also a comedy.
Taken to Lexington
Tom Long, charged with counterfeiting, Jim Wilson, Steve Mink and Jim Hollars, charged with violating the prohibition laws, were taken from the Somerset jail to Lexington Monday by U. S. Deputy Marshal Ben Hines to stand trial in the federal court there.
Horse Slip
Harry Lee Waddle suffered a fractured right leg last Tuesday when the horse he was riding slipped on the ice and fell. The accident occurred near Strawberry.
Faces From The Past
John R. Allen in 1966
Ellis Beasley in 1987
Donald R. Alexander in 1974
Brian Boclair in 1988
Benny C. Ham in 1992
Dennis Crist in 1994
