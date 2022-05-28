Rep. David Meade receives children's champion award

State House Speaker Pro Tempore David Meade, R-Stanford, was awarded the "Champion for Children Award" from the "Children's Alliance", a state association of 36 private agencies that provide foster care and behavioral health services to Kentucky's most vulnerable children and families. Rep. Meade received the award for his tireless leadership during the 2022 Legislative Session where he was instrumental in securing $19.6 million in each year of Kentucky's biennial budget to develop and expand child welfare prevention programs to help keep Kentucky families together, safe and supported within their own communities.
Rep. Meade, who represents Kentucky's 80th District, which includes Garrard, Lincoln and part of Pulaski County was honored with the award on May 25, 2022, at the Children's Alliance annual membership meeting by Children's Alliance President, Michelle Sanborn. Rep. Meade's extraordinary record of support and advocacy on behalf of Kentucky's children and families has earned high praise from the Children's Alliance, as this is the third time Rep. Meade has been honored with this award.
"I appreciate the Children's Alliance's steadfast commitment to addressing the challenges facing our most vulnerable children as well as the working relationship we have together. This award is particularly meaningful because of my respect for the organization and gratitude for the opportunity to work together to reverse so many of the trends that make it hard to be a kid in Kentucky," said Rep. Meade.
"What a privilege it is to present the "Champion for Children Award" to Rep. Meade, who is being honored as a Champion for Children for the third time. Rep. Meade is especially deserving of this award yet again, as he has been a strong champion and advocate for Kentucky's children and families since he began serving in the legislature. Most recently, Rep. Meade has focused many of his efforts on key legislation and securing funding to improve and reform Kentucky's child welfare system, which is long overdue," said Ms. Sanborn. "His efforts on behalf of Kentucky's children and families will have a far-reaching effect on Kentucky's future generations."
Rep. Meade has been key in securing critical funding that will allow thousands of Kentucky children to remain safely with their families and avoid the trauma of removal and separation from their family and community that placement in foster care often causes. Rep. Meade's efforts will also enable the state to draw down additional federal funding so that these vital family safety services can continue and ultimately result in a cost savings to the state, by diverting children from more costly foster care services.
The Children's Alliance, Kentucky's voice for at-risk children and families, has existed for more than 60 years and is comprised of private, child and family services agencies throughout Kentucky, which serve at-risk, abused, neglected, and abandoned children and their families. In 2019, providers of family prevention and preservation services successfully kept children at risk of out-of-home placement in their homes and with their families 96% of the time. The families receiving these services also demonstrated improved parental skills and greater capacity to provide for their children's needs. Family prevention and preservation services are also a huge cost savings.
