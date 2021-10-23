Retired South Kentucky RECC service technician honored

Retired South Kentucky RECC Service Technician Harlan Stout was recently inducted into the National Lineman's Hall of Fame for 2020. The ceremony, held in Kansas City, Missouri, honored and acknowledged line workers that have made notable contributions to the industry.
Stout is the first South Kentucky RECC employee to receive this award. He retired from the co-op in August, 2019, after reaching an unheard of 55 years of service.
South Kentucky RECC Chief Operating Officer Kevin Newton says Stout was a very dedicated employee, who took exceptional pride in his work, and is very deserving of this recognition.
"Harlan was an employee who wanted to improve operations of our system for the members, and he worked very hard to do that. He truly cared and always gave his best to the co-op members, as well as his co-workers."
Stout began work on an electric line crew in August, 1964, at a time when there were no bucket trucks and most poles had to be set by hand. He became a serviceman in 1974 and remained an active serviceman for 45 years, until his retirement from South Kentucky RECC.
