Retired teachers earn Read Across America grant

The Kentucky Education Association has awarded a "Read Across America" grant to MCEA-R (Middle Cumberland Education Association-Retired). The grant will be used to host an event at Pulaski Elementary School to be held during the first week of March 2020. The event will include reading to students and a donation of books to the school library. The retired teachers of MCEA-R will partner with members of the Hill Topper Homemakers and Educators Rising of Pulaski County High School on the day of the "Read Across America" event.
