A biology teacher and coach at Campbellsville High School was so upset about impoundment of Lake Cumberland that he often spent a major part of class time fussing at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for invoking eminent domain to acquire his parents' homeplace to make way for the 101-mile-long reservoir.
That was 1950. This reporter was a junior at Campbellsville High School, maybe 50 miles away from the lake. Our teacher's rantings were the first we had heard about Lake Cumberland.
Gates at Wolf Creek Dam were closed in late December 1950. The Corps had projected it would take two years for the lake to fill its basin, but heavy rains during 1951 caused the water to rise rapidly, flooding the Old Burnside area before bridges were completed. Jim Brooks, former mayor of Burnside, recalls how ferries had to carry vehicles across the rising waters until structures across highways could be completed.
The lake was changing our world during the early 1950s, but to The Somerset Journal and The Commonwealth, Somerset's two weekly newspapers, an occasional story about the lake was treated equally with "newsy" items around the town and county. That's the way it was, before television, before daily newspapers, before social media. News traveled slowly.
A one-column front-page story in The Somerset Journal February 8, 1951 tells about early formation of the lake that would shape Burnside's, Somerset's and Pulaski County's future. It was a game changer.
There were no photographs of the rising water. Newspaper photographs were done with engraved metal photographic plates that during those days had to be sent to Lexington to be made.
Think about it. Something as dramatic and, if you will, as life-changing as creating a lake extending from Russell County through Pulaski County to near Corbin and the newspaper story was under a one-column, machine-set headline crowded among 25-30 other stories on the front page. Unthinkable this day and time. Now, the Commonwealth Journal would be filled with pictures of the rising lake and the demise of Old Burnside.
Then, the headline: WOLF CREEK DAM RESERVOIR WATERS RISING RAPIDLY. The deck: Many Familiar Scenes Along Cumberland River Have Been Covered. The next several weekly editions didn't mention the lake.
(They were not calling it Lake Cumberland at that point, but Wolf Creek Reservoir). The newspaper's story said The Wolf Creek Reservoir has begun to take form as the waters are getting increasingly high with each passing day ... many of the familiar scenes around the river have already been inundated by the rising water.
(Quickly submerged was Old Burnside, a thriving city moved from along the river to its present location on U.S. 27. Old Burnside was often flooded by the untamed Cumberland River and the prime reason for impounding the river was flood control).
The Somerset Journal article February 8, 1951 said the water has now reached the floor level of the tunnel of the old highway bridge over the Cumberland on U.S. 27. All of Old Burnside is under water. Heavy rains were causing flood damage in southeastern Kentucky.
Many newspaper headlines in 1951 did not hint of future changes Lake Cumberland would make to the economy, even the nature of the 10-county area around the lake. News in 1951 was something like this:
REV. T.C DUKE DIES
The Rev. Thomas Curd Duke. 79, passed away Wednesday night at 7:40 o'clock at Somerset City Hospital. Beloved pastor dies after being in ill health for two years.
NATIONAL RAIL STRIKE
Railroad switchmen strike disrupts mail and other services.
POLICE JUDGE ILL
City Police Judge Gale Kelley remains ill at his home on East Mt. Vernon Street. Friends will be glad to know his condition is improving. Attorney Dennie Gooch Jr. is serving as judge during his absence.
LADIES' COAT SALE
A group of coats bought at the end of the season gives you this unheard of value. Just 45 in this lot for $6.99. United Department Store.
LOCAL PERSONS
ATTEND GAME
Viley Blackburn, Dr. Tollie Smith, Dr. Robert McLeod, Jimmy Prather, John Baker, Vance Graybeel, Homer Losey, Vic Sams and Leslie Gay attended the Eastern-Western basketball game played Tuesday night in the Eastern State College gym in Richmond. Eastern won 84 to 70.
CABIN HOLLOW NEWS
Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Goff and two sons of Elihu were the Sunday supper guest of Mr. and Mr. Hobert Meece.
THE SOMERSET JOURNAL EDITORIAL
We do not believe war with Russia is inevitable because as long as there is a desire for peace there is hope. We should not hesitate in our efforts for world peace but we must be ready for whatever comes.
DRIVE AGAINST SPEEDING
Chief of Police Harold Catron warned Somerset motorists that the City Police Department will begin a drive against speeding and reckless driving in this city. The patrolmen will be ordered to "crack down" on all traffic law violators.
NOTICE
We will sell the parsonage and Nazarene Church building on South Main Street, Somerset, Thursday, March 6 at 1:30 o'clock. J. O. Newell, real estate broker, Somerset, Ky.
AT KENTUCKY
THEATRE
Rio Grande with John Wayne and Maureen O'Hara, together for the first time.
DINNER TO DOG
A Somerset lady used to throw her own dinner to the dog most of the time. It made her sick just to look at food. She was swollen with gas, full of bloat and felt worn out. Finally she got CERTA-VIN and says she now eats everything in sight and digests it perfectly.
HOTEL
IMPROVEMENTS
The Newtonian Hotel has made many improvements. Fresh wallpaper has been placed on room walls and halls on the second floor. The interior of the rooms and floors has been repaired. (Newtonian Hotel was located where Citizens National Bank downtown headquarters is now). Again, no photographs of the sprawling downtown building.
PULASKI COUNTIANS INDUCTED
Forty youths from Pulaski County will be inducted into the Armed Forces during March, according to the local Selective Service Board.
BUYING TRIP
Mr. J.E. Norfleet has returned from St. Louis where he purchased spring and summer merchandise for the Federated Store.
MANAGER NAMED
Bob Grider was elected manager of the Somerset Topper baseball team for 1951 at a meeting Thursday night at Truesdell Wilson Sales and Service garage on Vortex Corner.
INDUSTRIAL SURVEY
Somerset Junior Chamber of Commerce will take an industrial survey in effort to get industries in Pulaski County.
RADIO BUY
Union Supply Company, your Firestone dealer, offers the Firestone Air Chief radio for $16.95. Payments are 75 cents a week.
FOR RENT
Furnished bedroom with semi-private bath. Tub with shower. 435 North College Street. Phone 729-W.
THANK YOU
Your telephone company appreciates your cooperation during the past months. It is no longer necessary for anyone calling a county number to ask for the county operator. With our new switchboard now in operation each local operator can ring all county numbers directly. The new switchboard has sufficient capacity to all residents of Somerset who might desire a telephone within the foreseeable future -- Southern Continental Telephone Company. (Somerset in 1960 got dial telephones and ended operator assistance).
TICK RIDGE NEWS
The Rev. Bert Whitaker filled his regular appointment Sunday at Cedar Point Church. A new furnace has been installed at the church.
CITY BUYS GAS CDMPANY
With only one dissenting vote (Somerset) City Council voted to purchase the natural gas distribution system of the Peoples Gas Company in Pulaski County. (That 1951 purchase of the utility was the first step toward eventual expansion of the city gas service to today's multi-county operation).
And so it goes. The above stories and headlines were taken from news published during February 1951, 69 years ago. Ferguson Shops, workplace of some 600 men, was still open but railroads were in process of changing from steam engines to diesel engines. The Shops repaired steam engines and the change to diesel meant the Shops and what it did would soon be outdated. The Shops, operated by Southern Railway, paid high wages and there was considerable concern about the economic future of Somerset and Pulaski County. Lake Cumberland, just being impounded, and migration of industrial plants from the North, reportedly to escape unionization, gave this area a mix of tourism and industry, making the Queen City of the Cumberlands the "growingest" city in Southeastern Kentucky.
