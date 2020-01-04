70 YEARS AGO
JANUARY 5, 1949
Policemen Urged to Get Tough
Chief of Police Herbert Norfleet called members of the police department together in the Police Court room on the second floor of the City Hall late Monday afternoon and discussed a vigorous law enforcement program for 1949.
Particular attention was paid to the traffic system and getting rid of bootleggers and streetwalkers. Complaints of too much double parking have been made in recent weeks and the condition must be remedied. He also brought attention to trucks parking at night without lights near intersections on narrow streets where they can't be seen.
Generally, the traffic meter law is being well enforced, although Norfleet said some persons were being allowed to park several hours overtime in the meter zones and this must not be permitted.
Norfleet has also been told the sale of alcohol is a problem as there are some bootleggers in the city and they must be caught.
Outdoorsmen Get New President
Ben S. Mattingly was elected president of the Pulaski Outdoorsmen at its recent meeting.
Other officers chosen to serve in 1949 include Vance Groseclose, first vice president; Samford Hamilton, second vice president; Lawrence Wheeldon, third vice president; Vernon Bryant, fourth vice president; and Ernest Jones, fifth vice president. Charles W. Jones was re-elected secretary treasurer.
Directors elected were Jess Turpin, Ted Barnes, Jack Jesse, Fred Hardey, Leslie Gay, John Compton, Boonie McCollum, Dennie Gooch, Schuyler Helton and C. R. Smith.
Studebaker Meeting
John Maguire of the Cumberland River Motor Company is attending a meeting of Studebaker dealers in Cleveland, Ohio.
First Baby
The first baby born in Pulaski County in 1949 was Paula Estelle Hines, who arrived at the Somerset City Hospital at 12:05 a.m. Saturday.
Her parents are Mr. and Mrs. Paul Hines of Alcaide. Mother and baby are getting along nicely.
8,000 Persons Marooned in West
An estimated 8,000 persons were marooned Tuesday night by a raging mid-continent blizzard. The Red Cross estimated that many were stranded by snow in southern Wyoming, Northeastern Colorado and Western Nebraska.
Post Office Ceremony
A special ceremony will be held at the Somerset Post Office Feb. 1 in connection with the establishment of the Highway Post Office Service. Postmaster M. E. Burton has been advised that the first trip of the service will be an inaugural trip and distinctive crochets and post markings stamps will be furnished by the department for the first day's operation of the HPO.
These cachets will be attractive in design and will carry the words "Highway Post Office - First Trip" and the name of the HPO.
Postmaster Burton has already received several hundred letters from stamp collectors asking they be stamped and sent on the first HPO trip.
The route of the HPO will be Louisville, Fort Knox, Elizabethtown, Hodgenville, Greensburg, Columbia, Russell Springs, Jamestown, Windsor, Cains Store, Nancy, West Somerset and Somerset.
Waddle Dies in
Somerset
William Logan Waddle, 77, general chairman of the Brotherhood of Electrical Workers on the Southern Railroad for 14 years until his retirement in 1938, died this morning at the Kenwick Hotel. Mr. Waddle was nationally known in railroad circles for his work in the union and frequently made trips to Washington, D. C., in the interest of the Brotherhood until ill health caused his retirement.
Leap Year Marriage Total Falls
Leap Year apparently was less of a threat to the eligible bachelors of Pulaski County than anticipated. Records in County Court Clerk O. P. Hamilton's office show that only 413 marriage licenses were issued during 1948, a decrease of 88 from the previous year December, when 58 couples received licenses, was the banner month, while June, the traditional time for weddings, lagged behind with only 36.
The Hotel Beecher Coffee Shoppe will have its formal opening Saturday, January 8. The rooms at the north end of the building used in recent years as the district office of the Kentucky Welfare Department have been completely renovated and remodeled and attractively furnished.
The shoppe will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner on weekdays, breakfast and dinner on Sundays. Fountain service will be available daily up until 10 p.m. Lee Dewees is the manager of the Coffee Shoppe.
Two Monticello Couples Killed in Crash
Two prominent Monticello citizens, brothers and their wives were killed in a collision of their car and a Stokes tractor trailer on the Foxie Dungan curve on State Highway 90 at 7:45 o'clock Tuesday morning.
The dead are Mr. and Mrs. Amos Human and Mr. and Mrs. Arvil Human. The brothers owned and operated the Human Lumber Co.
Witnesses said the vehicles collided head on but there was no immediate explanation of the accident. The brothers, traveling north on the highway, were in route to Louisville on business. The driver of the truck, Lisle Criswell, Monticello, escaped with a cut on the forehead and bruises.
Amos Human was alive when rescuers went to the car, but died about 30 minutes later in Monticello.
Traffic on the highway was blocked for about an hour while the wreckage was being cleared.
Stolen Car
Recovered
A 1936 Cadillac sedan, belonging to Harlan Brown of Russell Springs and stolen from its parking place in Jamestown Monday afternoon, was recovered by City Patrolman John Eastham at 8:00 o'clock Monday night.
The car had been abandoned on High Street and the keys left in the switch. The machine was not damaged. The owner was advised of the recovery of the car and came here after it.
Winter Returns
After 24 hours of continuous rains and spring like temperature, the thermometer dropped 24 degrees between 6 o'clock this morning and noon. The colder weather brought an end to the rain.
Rotarians Hold New Year's Eve Dinner Party
One hundred and thirty persons attended the annual New Year's Eve Rotary Dinner party at the Hotel Beecher Friday night. Program features included a humorous address by Dr. C. A. Moss, Williamsburg Rotary District Governor; vocal solos by Mrs. Joe Dickerson and Mrs. C. A. Moss, group singing led by Will Curtis and awarding of attendance prizes by President Gladstone Wesley.
Perfect attendance pins were awarded to Emil Jarmer, who has not missed a meeting in 18 years; Hugh Vaughn, four years; Joe Henry Hussing and Claude Barker, three years and Dennie Gooch and Gladstone Wesley for two years.
80 Runs for Firemen
The Somerset Fire Department answered 69 fire calls in the city last year and 11 outside the city, reported Fire Chief Harold Catron. In 1947 the department made 89 runs.
The fire losses in Somerset last year were considerably lower than in the previous year, Mr. Catron said. One death resulted from a city fire last year.
Carver Recovering
C. J. P. Carver, popular Somerset insurance agent, has been confined to his home on College Street for the past week on account of illness. His many friends will be glad to know his condition is much improved and wish for him an early recovery.
River Rising at
Burnside
The Cumberland River was rising at the rate of a foot and a half an hour at Burnside today and stood at the 27-foot level at two o'clock this afternoon. It is believed that the water will not exceed the 45-foot level. Flood stage is 55 feet.
Acquitted of Liquor Charge
Walter E. "Buck" Gossett, charged with having liquor in his possession for sale, was acquitted by a jury in Police Court Wednesday.
He was arrested Dec. 18 at his pool room on Zachary Way by City Patrolmen, after a search had been made of the rooms over the pool room where they found six half-pint bottles of whiskey on a roof a short distance from a window in one of the upstairs rooms.
Patrolmen Jess Eastham, John Eastham and John C. Collins, testified they searched the Gossett pool room but found nothing. They said Gossett preceded them up the steps and when they reached the second floor they saw Gossett on his knees at a trap door in the floor. They also testified that they saw him remove two half-pint bottles of whiskey.
With Gossett out of their sight while the search continued, he did not have the whiskey in his possession when they returned. A window leading to the roof where the whiskey was found showed evidence of having been opened recently, the officers declared.
Heading Back to Eastern
Misses Ann Gover, Patricia Crawford, Willena Pennington, Margaret Hamilton and Jean Hines and Gene Hurt, Bobby Boyd, William Reynolds, Jimmy Girdler and Robert Curtis have resumed their studies at Eastern State College, Richmond, after spending the holidays at home.
Marriage Licenses
Wayne E. Sowell, of Stanionville and Redith Johnson of Vinnie.
Odus Flynn, of Denney and Edith Correll of Delta.
Everett Jasper of Ansel and Myrtle Lovins of Hogue.
Jimmie Phelps and Iva Mounce, both of Elihu.
Carol Ray Blevins of Science Hill and Reba Louella Perry of Somerset.
May Run for Coroner
Samuel H. Griffith advised the Commonwealth today that he was considering making the race for coroner this year and would probably make his announcement at an early date.
He was a candidate for the nomination four years ago, but was unable to make an active campaign due to illness.
Spears' Liquor Seized
Norma Jean Spears, South Main Street, was arrested Tuesday morning on a charge of selling intoxicating liquor by Chief of Police Herbert Norfleet. She was fined $50 and given a 30-day jail sentence in Police Court but the sentence was suspended pending good behavior upon recommendation of the City Attorney.
City police seized 37 half cases of beer and 21 half pints of whiskey from Spears' bathroom.
Commented
