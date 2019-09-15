Rogers graduates from Army war college

Colonel T.L. Rogers, United States Army, graduated from the U.S. Army War College at Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania with a master's degree in Strategic Studies on June 7, 2019.
A native of Kentucky, whose family hails primarily from the White Oak area of London and the Shopville area of Somerset, Colonel Rogers will next serve with the U.S. Army Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
The U.S. Army War College's 10-month curriculum educates and develops senior military officers from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard, as well as senior foreign military officers and civilian officials from a variety of federal agencies, to serve in strategic level command and staff positions worldwide.
