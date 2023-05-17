WASHINGTON, D.C. — In an effort to save more lives and increase access to treatment for substance use disorder (SUD) and mental health resources, U.S. Representatives Hal Rogers and Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger introduced a bipartisan bill reauthorizing and increasing funding for the Substance Use Disorder Treatment and Recovery (STAR) Loan Repayment Program (LRP), H.R. 3355.
The STAR LRP program repays student loans up to $250,000 for participants who agree to serve as a full-time SUD treatment provider in underserved areas. In 2021, more than 3,000 applications were received — but the program only had enough funding to support 255 students.
The Rogers-Spanberger bill would reauthorize the STAR LRP for five years through fiscal year 2028. Additionally, it would increase the authorized amount from $25 million to $75 million and make the loan payments tax exempt — much like the Perkins Loan program.
"It is heartbreaking to hear about individuals who do not have access to treatment providers when they are desperate for help. This program aims to pave the pathway for more students to consider the life changing impact they can have in SUD and mental health care," said Rogers. "The program has been a huge success since we launched it in 2018, but the demand continues to grow. This bill not only protects the program from expiring later this year, but also increases funding to support more students in the program.
"I'm honored to introduce this important legislation with my colleague across the aisle, Congresswoman Spanberger, as we work together to drive down overdose deaths by ensuring more individuals can get the help they need, when they need it,” the local Congressman stated
In 2022, the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) projected a shortage of 24,060 behavioral health providers in 2030.
The Rogers-Spanberger bill has received strong support and endorsements from more than 20 organizations — including the American Society of Addiction Medicine, National Behavioral Health Association of Providers, Faces and Voices of Recovery, National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers, NAADAC, the Association for Addiction Professionals, American Osteopathic Academy of Addiction Medicine, Council on Recovery, American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry, American College of Academic Addiction Medicine (ACAAM), American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees.
