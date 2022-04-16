Many backyard gardeners like to save their own seed. Sometimes it's just a convenience to collect your own seed, sometimes it's because you can save a bit of money, but most often gardeners are an independent lot and like to know that their gardens can happen every year with or without the big seed companies.
Of course, there are a number of small seed companies who specialize in heirloom (non-hybrid) plants. There are also several seed saver organizations geared toward backyard gardeners who may have unique varieties. And then there are the hometown seed swaps which can be a lot of fun, especially when there are stories behind the plants.
There are a few terms you will need to understand before reading on:
• Hybrid - a hybrid plant (or seed) is the result of controlled cross between 2 specific parents. Many times in catalogs they will have an F1 designation. Seeds that are taken from hybrids will not produce a plant like the one you collected the seed from. We say they do not 'come true to type'.
• Open-pollinated, heirloom, pass-along, non-hybrid - these plants produce seed that can be collected and planted back and the resulting plant will be very much like the mother plant. If you intend to be a seed-saver, you need to stock up on open-pollinated plants and seed.
• Self-pollination - a plant that is self-pollinated just means that the transfer of pollen to the female part of the flower came from the same plant (and usually the same flower). Many times, seed can readily be saved from self-pollinating plants. Examples of self-pollinated plants are beans and tomatoes.
• Cross-pollination - a plant that is cross-pollinated means that its fruit and seeds will not form unless pollen is delivered from a flower on another plant. When you collect the resulting seed, you can be reasonably sure of getting satisfactory results if you isolate the plants. Examples of cross-pollinated plants are broccoli, apples, and corn.
Keep in mind that if you want to save your own carrot seed (or other biennials), you will have to leave carrots in the ground all winter and in the spring, the plant will send up a flowering stem. The flowers will produce seed that you can then collect. Other biennials include cabbage, parsley, beets, and kale.
How To Save Seed
1. For fleshy fruits (like tomatoes, cukes), pick fully ripe and squeeze the pulp, including the seeds, into a container. Add a little water and let the mixture ferment for several days at room temperature. Pour off the pulp and any floating seeds (they are not viable) and the water. Spread the viable seeds on a paper towel to dry then store.
2. For seeds in pods (peas, beans), allow pods to turn brown then harvest from the plant. Let them dry for a couple of weeks in a warm, dry area. Shell out the seeds then store.
3. For seeds borne in a flower head (lettuce, dill, cilantro), cut off the seed stalks just before all the seeds are dried. Dry the harvested seed stalk, shake or rub the seeds off then store.
Storing Seed All seeds must be stored dry and cool. The best container for small amounts of seed is paper envelopes. For larger amounts, glass jars work well. Be sure to label seeds with the name and variety because you will forget what they are later. Store them in the refrigerator or freezer until needed the next spring.
For more information, call the Pulaski County Extension office at 679-6361. Seeds Savers Exchange (www.seedsavers.org) has some great information for the newbie or the veteran seed saver.
Learn about timely events or things to do in your home gardens by becoming a fan of Pulaski County Horticulture on Facebook, or following @hortagentbeth on Twitter, kyplants on Instagram, and Pulaski County Horticulture YouTube channel.
The Pulaski Co. Extension office is open regular office hours 8 am to 4:30 pm.
Pine straw is available for sale courtesy of the Lake Cumberland Master Gardeners. Pine straw is available to purchase on Tuesdays from 9am to 3pm at the Pulaski County Extension office.
Educational programs of Kentucky Cooperative Extension serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.