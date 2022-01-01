The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is reminding businesses that Jan. 24 is the filing deadline for federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) in Kentucky due to severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides from Feb. 27 through March 14, 2021.
Small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and private nonprofit organizations located in the following counties may apply: Allen, Anderson, Barren, Bell, Bourbon, Boyd, Boyle, Breathitt, Butler, Carter, Casey, Clark, Clay, Edmonson, Elliott, Estill, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Garrard, Greenup, Harlan, Henry, Jackson, Jessamine, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Madison, Magoffin, Martin, McCreary, Menifee, Mercer, Montgomery, Morgan, Nelson, Owen, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Rowan, Russell, Scott, Shelby, Simpson, Spencer, Washington, Warren, Wayne, Whitley, Wolfe and Woodford in Kentucky; Lawrence and Scioto in Ohio; Wise in Virginia; and Mingo and Wayne in West Virginia.
Working capital disaster loans up to $2 million are available at 3 percent for small businesses, and 2 percent for private nonprofit organizations, with terms up to 30 years. The loans are intended to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other expenses that could have been paid had the disaster not occurred. To be considered for this assistance, eligible entities need to apply by the Jan. 24 deadline.
Applicants may apply online at DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/ela/s under SBA declaration #16933, not for the COVID-19 incident. Businesses may also obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBA's Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing), or by emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Loan applications can also be downloaded at
sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
The deadline to return economic injury applications is Jan. 24, 2022.
