Hospice of Lake Cumberland provides comfort and support during life's most challenging times, not only to their patients, but patient families as well. Helping people is the Hospice mission. Euretha Godby, Executive Director of Hospice of Lake Cumberland, and Robin Tarter, HLC Board of Directors, believed a way to help hospice patient caregivers would be to help them schedule a Covid vaccine. They set to work to develop a Covid vaccination program.
Finding an appointment for a vaccine can be a test of will for even the most patient and technologically sophisticated. Searching for these appointments takes a great deal of time and effort, and it was clear that volunteers would be needed. With the help of Melissa Winstead, Student Ambassador Coordinator at SCC, volunteers were found.
Ashley Wilson, Angie Slone, Lin Schulz, Madison Smith, Carly Davis and Taylor Parnell, all in the SCC Ambassador program, signed up to help. For the last three weeks these dedicated students went above and beyond to search for appointments in our seven-county region. The Ambassadors spent many hours calling, searching for and scheduling appointments, giving patient caregivers one less worry. Over 20 families have been helped through this program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.