Pulaski, Somerset, and Southwestern High School's Work Ethic Seal Recipients celebrated their 22nd Work Ethic Seal at the Center for Rural Development. Several special guest were in attendance including, manufacturing companies, state, city, and local government officials, members of the Cumberland Workforce Development, members of the Pulaski County Educational Consortium, members of the Somerset-Pulaski Chamber of Commerce, School Superintendents, Administrative Staff, Board Members, and members of the Somerset Pulaski Development Authority. The students were honored with a luncheon at the Center for Rural Development, sponsored by SPEDA and catered by Sassy Spoon Catering. Photos were taken by "Angela Vaught Photography".
Roxanna Bishop, PR /Community Ed Director for Pulaski Schools welcomed everyone and praised the Somerset Pulaski Development Authority for their support in the Work Ethic Seal Program. Mr. Chris Girdler, President/CEO of SPEDA congratulated the students for their achievement and spoke of what an honor it was for this award. Chris introduced the keynote speaker for the luncheon, former UK Basketball Star and NBA star, Derek Anderson. Mr. Anderson delivered a very positive, motivating, and encouraging message to the WES students and guests. The message was "LISTEN TO LEARN" because that creates your "HABITS" which develops your "CHARACTER", in turn gives you your "FUTURE".
Part of the mission of education is to prepare students for the transition from school to work and life beyond the classroom. A strong work ethic is essential to our students if they are to secure and maintain successful, meaningful employment.
In an effort to meet this need, the Pulaski County Educational Consortium in joint effort with the Pulaski County School System, the Somerset Independent School System, and SPEDA implement a special program in which students who meet specific criteria related to work ethic and soft skills will receive a special seal on their high school diploma and transcript.
This year marked 22 years of the Work Ethic Seal Program in the Pulaski and Somerset Schools. That is over decade of students who have been trained, encouraged and recognized for meeting the required criteria. Students must meet the following criteria to qualify for the work ethic seal: no more than 1 disciplinary referral, minimum of 2.5 grade point average, resume writing, and involvement in at least two of the following during the school year -- organized team sport, extracurricular activity (band, chorus, club), Part time employment (10 hours/week for 4 consecutive months during the school year or 20 hours/week during the summer months), and/or verifiable community service project. Due to the pandemic, the attendance was revised for the 2021-2022 school year. No unexcused absences and no more than three tardies/early dismissals. To date, 1,565 juniors and 1,738 seniors have qualified for the seal making our work force that much stronger. This year alone, 111 juniors and 128 seniors qualified for the Work Ethic Seal.
Pulaski, Southwestern, and Somerset Schools believe students receiving this recognition will have an advantage when seeking employment in our area. Through involvement and support by business and industry, this seal's "worth" will be validated by employers who view the seal as an important credential in identifying potential employees with a demonstrated work ethic.
Seniors qualifying for the work ethic seal receive a gold Work Ethic Seal on their transcript and diploma, a senior cord to wear at graduation and a letter of recommendation signed by the superintendent of their local school system, the President of the Pulaski County Educational Consortium and the CEO of SPEDA.
The program was extended to juniors in 2004/2005. Juniors receive the same letter of recommendation as seniors but must requalify as a senior to actually receive the seal. Juniors receive WES Binders for their accomplishment.
Together, the business community and the education community value this program as a continually growing effort to improve student proficiency and graduation rates. Strengthening ties between business, community and education strengthens probability of student success. This program captures the community education components focusing on expanded utilization of school facilities, citizen involvement through volunteering, K-12 support, and collaboration.
Listed are the recipients from each of our high schools.
PCHS Juniors: James Abbott, Madalyn Baker, Riley Bates, Katelyn Baugh, Taylor Brown, Kaelyn Butcher, Brady Cain, Megan Coffey, Elizabeth Dalton, Austin Denney, Brysen Dugger, Calli Eastham, Chloe Elder, Anna Farmer, Sawyer Gambill, Henry Gillum, Mya Gregory, Katrina Grigsby, Kyndal Haste, Declan Hays, Marissa Hines, Kaleb Hyden, Pearsyn Ingram, Audrey Jasper, Morgan Keith, Johnathon Kier, Cayden Lancaster, Sadie Landon, Halle Jo Mayfield, Kristina McNally, Ethan Messer, Jessica Moers, Gilma Morales, Anna New, Keara Noble, Brylee Perkins, Levi Phelps, Haley Ping McKenzi Pinkston, Megan Presley, Gabirel Rader, Gavin Rader, Nathan Robinson, Sarah Rose, Allie Sexton, Madison Sexton, Isaac Smith, Sarah Swift, Katelyn Taylor, Jazmyn Vanhook, and Yasmin Velasco-Allaney.
PCHS Seniors: Natalie Abner, Erin Atwell, Owen Alexander, Madelyn Blankenship, Paisley Bolin, Michael Bradley, Grace Cook, Hannah Cundiff, Sierra Daniels, Logan Dixon, Clarke Dodson, Shelby Ebling, Xavier Galan, Abigail Girdler, Tanner Godsey, Jorden Goff, Frederick Goodwin, Rebecca Grimsley, Emma Hall, Molly Higgins, Dalynn Holtzclaw, Colton Martin, Brady McKinney, Justin Meece, Baylee Mize, Aaron Mounce, Evan Mullins, Caroline Oakes, Charles Oakes, Drew Polston, Camille Powell, Aliyah Shivel, Emily Shore, Amelia Smith, Tuler Stevens, Rinna Tarter, Joselyne Trammell, Lucas Wheeldon, Brenden Whiles, Logan Wolfe, Leighanna Woodall, Lauren Worley, and Hallie Young.
SHS Juniors: Julia Beasley, Lillian Beattie, T J Burrell, Zachary Cantrell, Hayden Dick, Elia Frazier, Nathaniel Ham, Breanna Keeney, Nicholas Moore, Jia Patel, Brandon Phelps, Daniel Richardson, Christian Ruscitto, Dakota Salmons, Eduardo Santiago, Justin Southard, and Max Yeast.
SHS Seniors: Brandon Barber, Caroline Blakeman, Katie Burlew, Pratham Desai, Abbigail Edwards, Emily Ham, Madison King, Addison Langford, Jillian Langford, Arrlie Lopez, Cole Reynolds, Sydney Rogers, James Sayers, Nathalie Tobler, and Rachel Tomlinson.
SWHS Juniors: Jasmine Akin, Joshua Amundson, Aaron Baker, Graden Baker, James Ball, Kathryn Carrington, Beau Coomer, Loran Drake, Rami El-Halawany, Annelise Frietch, Adriana Gaulzetti, Sydney Gumm, Jasmine Harness, Aliya Hatfield, Elijah Haynes, Ella Helm, Dawson Hicks, Jaslyn Hudson, Holli Johnson, Sydney Jones, Madison Land, Quinn McGuire, Hilton Mercardo-Mercado, Olivia Mize, Emily Morrow, Gabirel Nazario, Hahn Nguyen, Margee Patel, Caleb Perrin, Dylan Shemwell, Samuel Smalley, Lily Supinski, Adriene Tarter, Aston Tarter, Amber Thacker, Kyra Vaught, Ryan Vu, Abigail Watters, Cami Williams, Jack Wilson, David Wolf, Holly Wolke, and Andrew Woods.
SWHS Seniors: Mohammed Abd, Noah Amunsdon, Dakota Baird, Laci Bishop, Giddeon Brainard, Savannah Burton, Jada Carender, Robert Conley, Reagan Cress, Katie Delaney, Paige Epperson, Harley Fletcher, Matthew Hall, Ashtyn Hines, Sarah Keeney, Lynsey Keith, Laryssa King, Maia Loiacono, Brooklyn Marcum, Celina Martinez, Kira May, Trinity Melton, Arlin Moore, Tabitha Nelson, Dev Patel, Veer Patel, Alyssa Raleigh, Trey Robertson, William Rowland, Laci Russell, Bryan Whitson, Emma Wilson, and Sarah Wilson.
On behalf of the Pulaski and Somerset Boards of Education, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to Mr. Chris Girdler, SPEDA, and the Pulaski County Educational Consortium for their support in this great program. A huge thank you to all our counselors at each of our high schools for their dedicated efforts in the application process for each recipient. Congratulations to all of the juniors and seniors for this great accomplishment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.