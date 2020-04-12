Schools offering food programs to help students

The Pulaski County Extension Office services are available to help you with your budget, recipes, information about gardening, soil sampling, plus other information you need daily. It's that time of the year that many of you will begin planting food items for the coming year. Plant Cole crops plants in your garden, like collards, cabbage, cauliflower and broccoli around the middle of this month. This will allow the plants to mature by early summer before the hot weather causes their quality to decline. If you don't have enough ground space to grow a garden, they you might want to plan to install raised beds in your yard. If you want to use containers to plant your vegetables in, then it is best to use potting soil that you purchase from a store. Regular garden soil does not work well in containers.
We have a wonderful calendar "Growing Your Own Garden Calendar" that is available at the Extension Office. Just call the office to receive your free calendar. You can pick up the "Plant Me" herbs that you can grow in your kitchen window and have fresh herbs to cook with. The Pulaski County Extension Office has all the information you need for growing those food items. Give them a call at 679-6361 for more information.
Loss of jobs, school closings, children at home and empty shelves at the grocery store offerings due to the COVID-19 pandemic have many people facing food insecurity. Fortunately, many communities have available resources to help you find food during this time of much uncertainty. While offerings vary across the state, below is a list of some of the most commonly available community resources.
You are probably already aware that while many schools are closed during this time, most of our schools are offering feeding programs such as grab-and-go breakfast items and lunches for students. You need to check with the Schools' Superintendent Office to see the time and dates your child's school is giving out food. The schools are happy to provide prepared food for your children.
God's Food Pantry located in Somerset is still in operation. You can check with their office to see the time they are giving out food supplies. Be sure to call ahead to your local food pantry before visiting to find out their current food availability, pickup options and special feeding programs geared toward children or seniors.
Many churches and faith-based organizations run their own food pantries. You can check with your church and other churches in Pulaski County for more information about their food pantry.
Wal Mart and Kroger will let you do your grocery shopping online. This gives you the opportunity to pick up your groceries without going inside of the building. Find out more information about online grocery shopping on your computer or contact the store where you buy your groceries for more information.
More information on food resource management and healthy eating is available on the University of Kentucky's Nutrition Education Program website https://www.planeatmove.com/ or at the Pulaski County Extension office of the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service.
Educational programs of the Cooperative Extension Service serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expressions, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
The Minestrone Soup will make a lot of soup for your family. Most of these items you can find at the stores and hopefully, you may even have them at home.
Minestrone Soup
1-14-ounce size Italian style stewed chopped tomatoes
1-14-ounce size can of Beef Broth
1 package of Frozen Vegetable mixture (or in one can of Vegetable Mixture)
½ cup elbow macaroni
1-pound lean ground beef
3 tablespoon grated Parmesan Cheese
½ teaspoon Garlic powder
½ teaspoon Pepper
Combine tomatoes, beef broth, vegetables and pasta in a 2-quart saucepan. Bring to a boil Reduce heat to medium and cook until pasta is tender, stirring occasionally.
Combine ground beef with 2 tablespoons of grated Parmesan Cheese, garlic powder and pepper. Pan fry until the beef is no longer pink. Combine the beef with the hot tomato mixture. Cover and let stand for 5 minutes. Garnish with the remaining parmesan cheese. This will make 8 cups of soup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.