Science Hill native graduates from Army war college

Lieutenant Colonel Louis Duncan, United States Air Force, graduated from the United States Army War College at Carlisle, Pennsylvania with a master's degree in Strategic Studies on June 5, 2020.
A native of Science Hill, Kentucky, Lieutenant Colonel Duncan graduated from Eastern Kentucky University in 1995 with a Bachelor's of Science, and Master's of Art from the University of Tennessee in 1997. Upon graduation from the U.S. Army War College, Lieutenant Colonel Duncan will go on to assume the role as the United States Air Force's F-35 Joint Strike Fighter National Deputy, Joint Program Office, Crystal City, Virginia.
The U.S. Army War College's 10-month curriculum educates and develops senior military officers from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard, as well as senior foreign military officers and civilian officials from a variety of federal agencies, to serve in strategic level command and staff positions worldwide.
While at the Army War College, he conducted research for the Army Future's Command, focusing the convergence of technology and its impact on the warfare over the next 15 years.
