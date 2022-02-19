Science Hill officials honor Ridgenet

The City of Science Hill has presented the Key to the City to Ridgenet Network Group, a company that has been based in Science Hill for the last 11 years.
Ridgenet has been honored by the City for their ongoing efforts to go above and beyond the call of duty to always be there for the needs of the City. No matter what the issue may be, Mayor Mike Hall and the City Commissioners know that they can count on Ridgenet to aid in their IT services, Police and Emergency vehicle upfits, and City Communications Equipment, as well as assisting with seasonal event setups that occur within the City.
Ridgenet also was recognized for their donations to the Science Hill Police Department for equipment and communications. Ridgenet received the award last Tuesday night, February 15, at the regular scheduled City Council meeting by Mayor Mike Hall and Commissioners Bill Dick, Jim Ramsey, Billy New and Beth Wheet.
