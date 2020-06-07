Sears graduates from the U.S. Naval Academy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Caroline Sears of Pensacola, Fl., granddaughter of Mary Carol Sears of Paris, Ky., and Wilson Sears of Somerset, Ky., graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy May 22 after successfully completing four years of challenging academic, physical, and professional military training. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science and a commission as an ensign in the U.S. Navy.
Ensign Sears will continue her education in the Master of Information Technology Strategy program at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. Following graduate school, she will serve as a cyber warfare engineer.
Sears, the daughter of Captain Joe Sears, USN, and Mrs. Catie Sears, is a 2016 graduate of Pensacola Catholic High School in Florida. At the academy, Sears was a four-year member of the Cyber Security Team, serving as president during her senior year.
Founded in 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy today is a prestigious four-year service academy that prepares midshipmen morally, mentally, and physically to be professional officers in the naval service. More than 4,400 men and women representing every state in the U.S. and several foreign countries make up the student body, known as the Brigade of Midshipmen. U.S. News and World Report has recognized the Naval Academy as a top five undergraduate engineering school and a top 20 best liberal arts college.
Midshipmen learn from military and civilian instructors and participate in intercollegiate varsity sports and extracurricular activities. They also study subjects such as leadership, ethics, small arms, drill, seamanship and navigation, tactics, naval engineering and weapons, and military law. Upon graduation, midshipmen earn a Bachelor of Science degree in a choice of 25 different subject majors and go on to serve at least five years of exciting and rewarding service as commissioned officers in the U.S. Navy or U.S. Marine Corps.
The academy's more than 81,000 alumni include one president, 21 members of Congress, five governors, 73 Medal of Honor recipients, two Nobel Prize winners, 52 astronauts, and 4,000 admirals and generals.
