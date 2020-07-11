It was March 25, 1957. This advertisement appeared at the top of page 3 in The Somerset Journal:
"Wednesday afternoon closings begin June 5. Many Somerset merchants will close their places of business Wednesday afternoons during the summer months of June, July and August so employees may enjoy a half-day holiday. The first Wednesday afternoon closing will be June 5." The advertisement was signed by Somerset Chamber of Commerce.
This was when practically all Somerset retail businesses were downtown. U.S. 27, then known as the Truck Route, went through what mostly was a farming area, Family Drive-In Theater, Standard Armature, Finley's Drive-In Restaurant and Cornett Machine Shop were the only four businesses along the Truck Route between Somerset and Burnside.
Somerset rolled up the sidewalks at night during the 1950s. Two all-night places were a small restaurant at the corner of East Mt. Vernon Street and South Central Avenue (was it The Coffee Cup? I can't recall) and Cherokee Restaurant, a truck stop located where KIA automobile dealership recently vacated on North U.S. 27.
Of course, the Somerset Police Department, dispatcher for Kentucky State Police and Pulaski County Sheriff's Department, served as a hang-out for night owls.
Most stores in Somerset during the 1950s and early 1960s offered daytime service. The stores opened between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. and closed around 5 p.m. About two weeks before Christmas, some of the larger stores would stay open until 8 p.m. for Christmas shoppers. All stores, except Dagley's Market on Ogden Street, were closed on Sundays.
Other happenings of note during the late 1950s:
POLICE CHIEF SHOT
Somerset Police Chief Harold Catron was shot Thursday April 11, 1957 on his front porch by a reported bootlegger. He recovered sufficiently to return to his job for about seven years but died from his injuries Sep 16th, 1964. James G. "Bud" Hines served as acting chief while Chief Catron recovered from shotgun wounds.
ATLANTA
CONTRACTOR TO BUILD GE PLANT
The general contract for construction of Somerset Glass Plant of General Electric Company has been awarded to George A. Fuller Company of Atlanta, Ga. Cost of the entire plant is about $2,500,000.
PLANT TO OPEN AT BURNSIDE
Cumberland Corporation's $3,000,000 wood distillation plant will open at Burnside Thursday, June 6. 1957. Gov. A.B. "Happy" Chandler will present a state flag.
PARKING PROBLEMS IN SOMERSET
A photograph by photographer Jim Slaughter shows cars circling for a parking space around Fountain Square. Before Ky. 80 bypass was built, Downtown Somerset was plagued by traffic jams as visitors from the North made their way to Lake Cumberland.
Lack of downtown parking inhibited businesses and efforts to create off-street parking lots were not successful. The problem seemed to disappear when most retail businesses moved to four-lane 27 during the 1960s.
OPERA OFFICIALSINSPECT ISLAND
Officials of the Kentucky Opera Association were here Monday looking over Bunker Hill Island as a possible home for the association. Bunker Hill Island is now General Burnside Island State Park.
TELEPHONE USE INCREASING
The market for additional telephones is expanding rapidly in the Somerset area, according to Hubert Bush, local manager of Southern Continental Telephone Company. With the economy booming and the typical American desire to have the latest and best of everything, it did not take long for telephone subscribers to realize how much more convenience additional telephones mean.
THANK YOU
I would like to thank my many friends and customers for their friendship and patronage of my restaurant -- The Coffee Cup. I have sold The Coffee Cup to W.L. Collins and I am sure he will continue to give you the best in service and food. Sincerely, Arnold E. Vaught.
COMMISSIONER'S SALE
The Peggy Ann Restaurant and Motel, located on south Highway No. 27 about five miles south of Somerset, Ky. near Lake Cumberland will be sold on the premises Monday, June 18, 1957 at the hour of One O'clock Central Standard Time. The property contains a restaurant, well equipped, and a motel with 11 units.
STATE TO FOUR LANE HIGHWAY
The State Highway Department has completed a survey to build a four-lane highway from the intersection of U.S. 27 Truck Route and Highway 80 south to the Pitman Creek Bridge. It was this four laning, completed in 1959, that naysayers said would never be needed between Somerset and Burnside. The highway was widened to six lanes during the 1990s.
GRANT TO PHONE COMPANY
The Pulaski County Telephone Company has completed a countywide survey and the REA has accepted the company's application for a $1,300,000 loan to provide funds to serve the entire rural area of Pulaski County with dial telephones.
So see. Excerpts from 1957 editions of The Somerset Journal show seeds of progress that explain why the Queen City of the Cumberland exploded economically to the mini-metropolis it is today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.