Have you ever heard, "Breakfast is the most important meal of the day"? Starting your day off with a nutritious breakfast will boost your energy and help you focus on your daily tasks. September is Better Breakfast Month and focuses on nutritious and delicious morning meals. Celebrate this month with any of our Plate It Up Kentucky Proud recipes designed to start your day off right. All of these recipes are available free at the Pulaski County Extension Office, or can be mailed to you.
Enjoy the Blueberry French Toast Bake on a busy or slow morning. Prepare and refrigerate the French Toast Bake the night before and bake it the next day to save time in the morning. This dish gives you energy you need to start your daily activities. Blueberries contain nutrients like fiber, which makes us feel full and satisfied, and promotes a healthy digestion. Add other fruits like strawberries, bananas and peaches on top or enjoy them fresh on the side when you are craving an additional energy boost. Drizzle with honey if you want.
Make the Peachy Breakfast Bake to enjoy with your friends or family before starting the day. In Kentucky, peaches are in season from July through September, which is why this recipe is perfect for this month. Peaches are also low in calories and contain many nutrients like vitamins A and C that support a healthy immune system. Pair up a serving of this recipe with 1-cup of low-fat milk or Greek yogurt for a balanced breakfast to stay energized throughout the day. You can also customize this recipe by topping it with your choice of nuts and seeds. Toasted almonds or pumpkin seeds pair well with peaches and will add a crunchy texture for a satisfying bite.
Honeydew melons are sweet and juicy, making them an ideal base for the perfect smoothie. The Melon Berry Smoothie is a great breakfast option for when you are in a rush or want something easy to enjoy on the go. For those who want more energy or protein in the morning, add 1 to 2 tablespoons of nut butter. A drizzle of honey can add a layer of sweetness without overpowering the natural fruit flavors. Alternatively, add lime and mint in your smoothie for a tangy twist and a refreshing taste,
Enjoy a savory breakfast with the Baked Broccoli Frittata. This recipe offers a variety of food groups, which is important for a balanced diet. Eggs are a great source of protein and have a mild flavor that pairs well with the saltiness of mozzarella cheese. The roasted broccoli, tomatoes, peppers and green onions add a crunch texture to the soft egg mixture, making this recipe worth tasting. Easy ways to personalize the frittata to your liking include choosing in season vegetables like spinach or using what you have on hand. All these recipes can be found by contacting your Pulaski County Extension Office (606-679-6361) or go online to https://fcs-hes-ca.uky.edu/piukp-recipes.
Baked Broccoli
Frittata
1 cup broccoli florets
½ cup tomato, diced
1 small red bell pepper, diced
2 green onions diced into 1-inch pieces
1 tablespoon olive oil
6 eggs
¼ cup Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons water
¼ cup milk
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
½ teaspoon Italian seasoning
1 cup mozzarella cheese, divided
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place broccoli florets, diced tomato, bell pepper and green onions in a baking dish. Spoon olive oil evenly over the vegetables. Roast the vegetables in the oven until crisp, and tender, approximately 10 minutes. Combine eggs, Dijon mustard, water, milk, salt, pepper and Italian seasoning. Whisk mixture until frothy. Stir in ¼ cup of shredded mozzarella cheese. Pour the egg mixture over the roasted vegetables. Stir gently with a fork to combine vegetables and eggs. Sprinkle the remaining ¼ cup of mozzarella cheese over the top. Return to oven and bake 20 to 25 minutes or until set and cheese is browned on top. Serve immediately.
An Introduction to Investing Class will be held October 19 and November 16 at 7:30 each evening by ZOOM. Dr. Johnson will discuss ways to avoid fraud when investing. Register for these free classes at https://ukfcs.net/InvestingRegistration.
You are invited to join with the Pulaski County Homemakers on Monday, September 27, at 1:00 o'clock to decorate a "Holiday Hand Towel." The cost is $3 for non-homemakers. Call the Office at 679-6361 to register.
We are still recruiting people to join our Pulaski County Extension Homemakers. Dues are $11 each year, and with your membership you receive a Southern Living Cookbook and an apple corer/slicer. Contact the Pulaski County Extension Office for more information
Our local Lake Cumberland Farmers Market is opened only on Saturdays now. The market is opened from 8:00 to 2:00. If you have Farmers Market Food Vouchers, you need to spend those now. These vouchers are only good for this year at the Farmers Market and can only be spent on fresh produce.
Don't forget the Barn Quilt Painting Class on Wednesday, September 29, starting at 10:00 at the Extension Office. You must be pre-registered and paid for this class.
