Recently Shopville Elementary School fifth grade celebrated Very Important Girls and Boys Day. Though the past year and a half has led to many changes for students in the Pulaski County School District, some normalcy returned on September 3, 2021 at Shopville Elementary School. After missing last year's Very Important Girl's and Boy's Day at Shopville, the students got to enjoy this yearly event once again. VIG and VIB have been implemented at Shopville for over the past decade. The purpose of this day is preventative in nature. We take a proactive approach to bullying / conflict resolution.
While this oftentimes tends to be limited at the elementary level, we feel if we can get ahead of issues, then hopefully students will have some tools available to help them diffuse situations before they occur. The day is filled with guest speakers including Quest Counselors and staff, Shelbie Watson, Nate Fischer, as well as others. We also had Central Office staff such as Lori Price conducting sessions as well. The staff at Shopville helped with sessions as well this year. Motivational speaker Jeremy Taylor, East West Karate, SRO Doug Boyd also spoke with the boys. The students all received special gift bags and enjoyed special treats provided by the school PTA, Kelley Mounce FRC Director, and Lorie Carter School Counselor. The students all indicated it was a fun learning experience as they interacted with speakers, participated in activities, crafts, and games.
