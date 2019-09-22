Very Important Girl's & Boy's Day has become a tradition at Shopville Elementary School. This decade long event focuses on our fifth grade students in the area of prevention and education when it comes to topics such as bullying, conflict resolution, cyberbullying, cooperation, and kindness. Society often only hears about the instances where the outcome of situations are negative, this day focuses on what we can do to help prevent those situations from happening. Ranked in the top 2% of the State as far as academics are concerned, we are also a district demonstration site for PBIS which stands for Positive Behavioral Intervention Systems. We not only want to nurture academics, but the whole child, which is why we feel as though Shopville has a culture that embodies both.
Guest speakers from our district office, Quest Counseling, Phoenix Preferred Care, Mindsight, motivational speaker Jeremy Taylor, and East West Karate, along with John Anderson (SRO) helped to provide a day of valuable and relatable information to our students.
All the staff, parents, and especially our PTA come together to help provide a fun-filled, informative day for students. Special treats and gifts were enjoyed by each student along with the valuable tools and resources they can use.
Discipline referrals are very low at our school compared to the district, state, and national levels, and we attribute this program as one component among many that we implement on the forefront . However, we would be negligent to think problems can't and don't exist, so please let us know as parents and invested community members what we can do to be abreast of any issues. You can find us on the web at www.pulaski.net/shopville.
