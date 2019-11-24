SHS DECA students visit the Windy City

Forty Somerset High School DECA members braved the cold weather the first week of November to visit Chicago, known as the "Windy City." During the first evening in Chicago, some of the students attended a Blackhawk professional hockey game where they saw sports marketing in action. Some of the other students went to the iconic Navy Pier and experienced a unique retail shopping and dining experience. The first stop on the second day was to Millennium Park to see a favorite tourist attraction called Cloud Gate - also commonly known as the "Bean". The students also spent time later that morning viewing many wonderful works of art at the Chicago Art Institute. A retail marketing tour of Macy's was the next stop on the list where students learned about the history of the store and unique marketing strategies employed by the business over the years. Later that evening the students visited the 360 Chicago Observation Deck where they saw amazing views of the city at night. Some of the students braved the unique tilt experience where they were tilted over the side of the building looking 1030 feet down over the city.
A visit to the Shedd Aquarium was the first stop on the final day of the trip. The aquarium hosted an array of sea life such as dolphins, whales, sharks, penguins, sea lions, and much more. The city views from the aquarium over Lake Michigan were phenomenal. The final stop on the trip was to the Chicago Museum of Science and Industry. There were many unique scientific experiences for the students to enjoy. The U-505 Submarine from World War II was a crowd favorite! The students arrived back with a wealth of experiences of a lifetime. Debbie Harris is the Somerset High School DECA Adviser.
