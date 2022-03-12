SHS DECA succeeds at state conference

Somerset High School DECA students

Somerset High School DECA students traveled to Louisville, Kentucky on Sunday, February 27 to compete at the Kentucky State DECA Career and Development Conference. During the first two days of the conference the students attended various educational sessions related to business and marketing as well as competed in their individual or group event.

On Tuesday morning the students attended an awards ceremony where the top six winners for each competitive event were called to the stage. Somerset High School had 14 students receive a trophy for placing in the top three in the state of Kentucky for their event.

The students who placed in the top three in a National DECA event are qualified to attend the DECA International Career and Development Conference which will be held in Atlanta, Georgia April 23 - 26.

Aiden Corder, Region V DECA Vice President represented Somerset High School on the Kentucky DECA Executive Council at the conference.

First place winners:

Reese Blakeman - Innovation Plan

Max Yeast, Muneeb Ahmed, Clark Denney - Independent Business Plan

Hana Saich, Grace Thompson, Ava Hunt - Hospitality and Tourism Operations Research

Second place winners:

Emily Ham, Pearl Wonn, Abby Ford - Buying and Merchandising Operations Research

Kelsey Bray and Chloe Moore - Community Giving Project

Aiden Corder - Automotive Services

Third planner winners:

Jesse Zaragoza - Marketing Communications

Aiden Corder was elected as the Kentucky DECA State Vice President of Membership.

