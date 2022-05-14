SHS freshman accepted into 2022 Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute

Somerset High School freshman Ava Dick has been accepted to the 2022 Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute at The Center for Rural Development. Ava is the daughter of Matt and Misty Phillips of Somerset and Zach and Toni Dick of Winchester.
The Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute's purpose is to develop future business leaders and entrepreneurs in Southern and Eastern Kentucky. High school freshmen, sophomores and juniors from throughout The Center's 45-county service area are encouraged to apply. The program is an intensive, weeklong program focused on developing creativity, teamwork, business and leadership skills.
Activities during the week are both educational and fun. Participants will be divided into teams and work together to create a business concept. The weeklong institute includes classroom instruction, guest speakers, competitions and tours of local businesses. The concluding event will be a team business concept competition and the chance to compete for college scholarships.
SHS faculty, staff and students would like to wish Ava congratulations and best of luck as she takes part in this exciting venture.
