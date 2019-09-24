The KY Arts Council Board Members traveled to Somerset to experience all that our county offers to the community concerning the arts. Chase Cimala, Madison Harmon, and Will Muse presented their crafts through song on Thursday evening to the board members and other community members. The Somerset High School Musical Theatre program was also featured on Friday during the KY Arts Council Board meeting at the Somerset Energy Center with Chase and Madison reprising their roles as Jack and Davey from Disney's Newsies performed last spring at SHS. Madison was also recognized for her work in visual art showcasing her personal projects along with poster designs for Mary Poppins, Shrek the Musical, and Newsies the Musical along with an international commissioned mural design, "Uumbaji" for the Merciful Redeemer Orphanage in Nairobi, Kenya through the charitable organization, "Make A Place".
