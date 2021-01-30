Since opening in 2015, Sign by Sign Graphics LLC has been serving the region with customized boat and vehicle graphics, logo design and consultation services.
"We really specialize in fitting each customer's needs…," co-owner Beth Whitson said. "We're a 100-percent custom shop. We sit down and figure out the best solution for each and every customer based on budget and needs."
The business, like many others in Pulaski County, took a hit with the COVID-induced economic shutdown last spring. Whitson and her business partner, Josh Henderson, were just getting back on track when a brand new opportunity turned up.
Customers began calling them in need of signs to keep their own customers and clients informed of COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines they needed to operate and help keep them safe. And they needed them fast.
Sign by Sign's customer base was expanding too. They were getting calls from schools, churches and other organizations needing such signage.
Henderson and Whitson were more than happy to redirect their focus and give their clients what they needed as quickly as possible. With less onsite and face-to-face interaction with customers, the business partners pivoted to more digital and electronic work and were able to offer both contactless payment and pick-up. They recognized just how flexible they could be during the pandemic.
"The advantage of being a small business owner is you can change to meet the demands of your market quickly," Whitson said. "There was a need in the area for the COVID restriction signs and announcements. We jumped in and adjusted on the fly."
But their requests and increased customer base, coupled with the necessity for super quick turnarounds on the signage, left Sign By Sign needing to expand both their production capacity and efficiency to meet the demand. They needed a new printer as soon as possible to help them fill their orders faster.
Whitson knew about Southeast Kentucky Economic Development Corporation (SKED) from her previous employment in the government sector. The nonprofit lender offers small business loans to purchase equipment.
"The timing was right and they had funding that would fit our needs," Whitson said.
One call and a short application later and Sign by Sign Graphics had the money needed to purchase the new printer and meet their customers' needs even faster than before. SKED Business Loan Officer Karen Minton worked with Whitson and Henderson to help them get their U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) microloan approved to buy the new equipment.
"Our microloans are designed for small business owners who need money for equipment, startup capital or inventory," Minton said. "Beth and Josh needed money to adapt their business during the pandemic and keep their customers' needs met. We were happy to help them do just that."
"SKED is a wonderful asset to the small business community," Whitson stated. "They have gone above and beyond to assist with the expansion of our business during these trying and uncertain times."
Both partners have seen graphic design change over the better part of 20 years. Whitson noted that Henderson grew up in the industry when it still involved hand painting while she had interned for a local graphic artist right out of high school. As for the last year, she noted that some of the more traditional orders are coming back now with hopes that the pandemic is winding down.
"From a business standpoint, everything just being able to open back up gives us a light at the end of the tunnel," Whitson said.
For more information about Sign By Sign Graphics, LLC, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/signbysigngraphics/ or give them a call (606) 383-1046.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.