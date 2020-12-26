Somerset-Pulaski County: How are things as the new year approaches in January 1947?
• Work has resumed on Wolf Creek Dam and several engineers and their families have moved to Somerset.
• Land was acquired by citizens of Somerset for a National Guard Armory on Grande and Sagasser streets.
• The modern plant of Somerset Goodall (forerunner of Palm Beach Company) was completed in the fall of 1946. (Palm Beech has been closed for several years. The old and mostly vacant Palm Beach Plant building on Bourne Avenue was recently sold to God's Food Pantry to provide the charitable organization more space).
• Parking meters were installed in downtown Somerset in late fall 1946 to ease parking congestion and increase city revenue.
• Federal Communications Commission authorized Southeastern Broadcasting Company of Somerset to operate a radio station (WSFC) here at 1240 kilocycles and 250 watts of power.
• Somerset's plans to buy land for a small airport were approved by the Civil Aeronautics Administration. A small airport owned by Vic Taylor on Crab Orchard Road was inspected by CAA after Mr. Taylor offered to sell it to the city or a group of interested citizens.
• Natural gas supply low as Somerset residents shiver in 15-degree cold. Public Service Commission sets meeting to hear complaints. At the hearing, gas company offers no relief and hints it may be necessary to ration natural gas. (During the mid-1970s, Somerset Gas Company, now owned by the city, borrowed $4.5 million and extended a natural gas pipeline to near Hyden in Leslie County, tapping natural gas wells in Eastern Kentucky. The new source of natural gas ended shortages during cold weather and provides a source of revenue for the city by transporting previously landlocked natural gas out of the mountains.).
• Somerset Junior Chamber of Commerce is spending $300 for a billboard to be placed on U.S. 27 seven miles north of Lexington. The billboard will proclaim U.S. 27 is the shortest and most level route south, and point out tourists' attractions in this area. (U.S. 27 is a north-south United States Highway in the southern and midwestern United States. The southern terminus is at U.S. 1 in Miami, Florida. During the 1940s, U.S. 27 was Main Street in Eubank and Science Hill. In Somerset, U.S. 27 came south down Harvey's Hill, in front of the courthouse, down Wait's Hill, across Johnson's Block and through the railroad underpass and up what is now Old Monticello Street. After the Truck Route was built during the early 1950s remnants of old U.S. 27 are dubbed Ky. 1247 by the Highway Department).
• Members of Somerset Street Department presented a petition to Somerset City Council asking for an increase in pay. The petition said members of the Street Department felt the current pay of 50 cents an hour didn't provide adequately for their families.
• Frank Crawford sold his tobacco crop for an average of $54.45 per hundred pounds, This is believed to be the best average of the auction season.
• American Medical Association declares all milk for human consumption should be pasteurized. Any position taken by doctors opposing pasteurization is entirely unsuitable -- Somerset Milk and Ice Cream Company.
• Many agriculture advancements have been made under the direction of County Agent Hugh Hurst.
• Auto license stickers for 1947 are now on sale at county clerk's office. Deadline to buy auto and truck licenses is March 1 and long lines are expected at the clerk's office as the deadline approaches.
• Somerset Rotary Club holds its 23rd Annual New Year's Party at Hotel Beecher. Some 125 persons enjoyed the delightful occasion.
• Mrs. Louise M. Craig has been appointed County Home Demonstration Agent. She will meet with interested citizens Thursday at the Kentucky Utilities Building.
• A telephone caller was wondering about a military aircraft that reportedly crashed in Pulaski County after World War II. If anyone has information about the incident please call 606-451-4919. If no answer, leave a message.
It was evident after World War II that Somerset and Pulaski County were looking to the future and on the move toward economic progress.
