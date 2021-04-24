Singleton discusses 'The Future of Workplace Technology' during Taylor County Chamber of Commerce Zoom meeting

"It's all in the presentation," said Hon. Bruce Wayne Singleton, assistant professor of business and Somerset-based attorney, during the Campbellsville/Taylor County Chamber of Commerce Bites of Wisdom Zoom over "The Future of Workplace Technology" on April 7.
Singleton said it is necessary to adapt to technology. The past year has shown a major shift in our use of technology for holding official meetings virtually. Deciding what goals need to be met in order to have effective presentations in such a setting is the first step to successfully adapting, he said. Taking inventory of what options and tools are available helps to determine what may be needed beyond that so an efficient budget can be set.
"First and foremost, you're going to be wanting high speed internet," Singleton said.
Having a reliable connection to the internet is of the utmost importance when considering the widespread use of virtual meetings, he said. Online gatherings are becoming increasingly more common and require high speed internet to maintain the integrity of the meetings.
Ensuring high quality lighting and sound is the next step in presenting a cohesive work presentation online.
"If you are trying to give a good impression to your clients, get in front of a good screen," he said. "Too very often, you're going to be seeing people who appear dark."
Professional results require professional attention to detail. Clear quality videos require a good set up of ring lights or light boxes, he said.
Making use of earbuds, headphones and microphones can also improve the production quality of virtual meetings. Minimizing sound interference can help keep the focus of the presentation where it's needed, he said.
When facing interruptions, it is polite to briefly stop the video or mute the microphone to handle the situation rather than create an awkward scene for viewers, he said.
"Use your controls," Singleton said.
Being aware of all the technicalities throughout the presentation and continuously checking everything is functioning properly is vital to hosting an effective online presentation.
