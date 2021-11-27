Sleep for good health

With the hustle and bustle of the daily holiday season, you need to be reminded that your body requires rest and sleep for you to function at your best. This may mean that you need to look at the amount of sleep that is required of you and are you getting enough rest and sleep. How many hours of sleep did you get last night, and do you feel rested today?
According to the National Sleep Foundation, which updated its sleep recommendations earlier this year, adults ages 18-64 should receive 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night. Older adults 65 years of age and older, should receive 7 to 8 hours of sleep. Teenagers need 8 to 10 hours of sleep each night and younger school aged children need 9 to 12 hours nightly. If your school aged child is not ready to get up in the morning, you probably need to make sure he is going to bed earlier to get the needed rest and sleep. That means no cell phones, no television, or other screens a few hours before bedtime. Limit the intake of highly processed carbs and high fat foods, especially at night.
With all the responsibilities that each of us face as practitioners, academicians, and family members, getting the recommended amount of sleep can be hard. Earlier this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that insufficient sleep is a public health problem. Many studies have shown that getting enough sleep is important to our health. According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, people with sleep deficiency have a greater risk of many health complications, including heart disease, kidney disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, stroke, and obesity. Sleep may also play an important role in metabolic regulation, emotion regulation, performance, memory consolidation, brain recuperation processes, and learning. Children who experience short sleep duration are more likely to become obese than those who do not. Insufficient sleep also affects immunologic functions and development of mood disorders and is associated with depression, deficits in cognition, memory and learning, and reduced quality of life.
Because of the importance of these functions, sleep should be viewed as being as critical to health as diet and physical activity. However, many public health practitioners and other health care providers have not focused major attention on the importance of sleep to health. When you go for your yearly physical, how often does your provider ask you how much sleep do you get on the average night?
Research studies have shown that adults who sleep fewer than 7 hours per night have greater difficulty concentrating, remembering, and performing other daily activities than those who sleep 7 to 9 hours a night Children and adolescents who get insufficient sleep have impaired behavior, mood, and performance. One major consequence of insufficient sleep is daytime sleepiness, which reduces alertness and causes slow reaction time, leading to occupational and medical errors, workplace injuries, impaired driving, and motor vehicle accidents. Going off to sleep or nodding while driving is also a major concern, especially during the holiday season.
Despite strong evidence of the relationship between insufficient sleep and health problems, most people are unaware of the amount of sleep they need, their level of sleep deprivation, and the negative impact of sleep deprivation on health. Because of lack of awareness, sleep is not commonly incorporated into public health approaches. In addition, many health care providers do not counsel their patients about healthy sleep habits. It is not clear why sleep is not included in health screenings, but it may be related to the clinician's lack of knowledge of the importance of sleep.
Some suggested strategies for improving sleep initiation and sleep maintenance include doing to bed at a certain time each night and arising at the set time; maintaining an appropriate sleeping environment such as a dark, relaxing bedroom that is not too hot or cold; avoiding television -watching before bed, avoiding use of electronics or reading in the bedroom; and avoiding large meals and physical activity before going to bed. However, more research is needed to evaluate the effectiveness of these suggested strategies to improve sleep behavior and health. Finally, the critical public health message is "Sleep is essential for good health; it is a necessity, not a luxury."
After all that cooking this week, you are probably ready to prepare a simple recipe. How about Crock Pot Potato Soup?
Crock Pot Potato Soup
1 bag of frozen hash browns (32-ounce size)
24-ounce size of chicken broth
1 can cream of chicken soup
1 small, chopped onions, or a package of frozen onions
1/3 tablespoons black pepper
8 ounce of cream cheese
Place the frozen hash browns, chicken broth, cream of chicken soup, chopped onions, and black pepper in a crockpot. Cover the pot and turn the heat on low. Allow to cook for 5 hours. Then stir in the softened cream cheese. Cook an additional 30 minutes and combine. Top with shredded cheese, bacon chips and minced green onions. Enjoy an easy meal.
Just in time for the holiday make an 18-inch Christmas Wreath for $20.00. This class will be held on Monday, November 29, at 10:00 o'clock. You must pay at the time you register; the class is limited to 10.
A Painting Class with the Christmas Theme (A Swirling Night Sky with Mary and Joseph) will be held on Wednesday, December 1, starting at 5:30 in the afternoon. A 11 by 14 size is $30 or a larger 16 by 20 is $40. You will complete the painting and take it home with you. Register and pay at the Extension Office.
Travel with the homemakers to the Derby Dinner Theater for a great play and buffet luncheon. This will be on Thursday, December 9. The cost is $89 which includes your travel, play and buffet. It is opened to everyone, not just homemakers. Call the Extension Office for more information.
