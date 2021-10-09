SMM music program awarded grant

On September 7th, 2021, The Southern Middle School Music Program and Mr. Jeremy Cole was awarded one of the Peter R. Marsh Foundation Middle School Music Program Grants. This competitive grant is given yearly for the primary purpose of supporting schools in their efforts to embed social and emotional intelligence in students. Student participation in public service activities is widely recognized as an effective way to accomplish this objective. The Music Grant Program endows student public service.
Secondarily, the Grant: 1) provides funds for music teachers to use to enhance their school music education program, and 2) serves the senior citizens of the local community.
No audience has a greater appreciation for children and student performances than do senior citizens. Through post-performance personal interaction with the seniors, the students will receive praise for their public service and encouragement to continue to serve. The personal engagement with the audience supports the primary purpose of the Music Grant program and the goals of school administrations.
The SMS Choir does a yearly Christmas Tour of Somerset Nursing Facilities. The choir students look forward to this tour each year. The Warrior Choir's last Christmas Tour took them to the Neighborhood, Somerset Nursing and Rehab, and The Cumberlands Nursing Facility. Students spent time collecting items for the residents of the Nursing Facilities. They collected items like slipper socks, chap stick, soft peppermints, in addition to making Christmas cards/pictures for the residents. Not only was this uplifting to the residents of the nursing facilities, but it was a wonderful experience for all students involved. The Warrior Choir is in the planning stages of their 2021 Christmas Tour.
The 100 Member Warrior Choir is under the direction of Mr. Jeremy Cole. Pictured with Mr. Cole, are the 8th Grade members of the Warrior Choir.
