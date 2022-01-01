The most important part of making fertilizer recommendations is collecting a good, representative soil sample. Soil test results and fertilizer recommendations are based solely on the few ounces of soil submitted to the laboratory for analysis. These few ounces can represent several million pounds of soil in the field. If this sample does not reflect actual soil conditions, the results can be misleading and lead to costly over- or under-fertilization. It is necessary to make sure that the soil sample sent to the laboratory accurately represents the area sampled
What Is Soil Testing? Soil testing is a special chemical analysis that provides a guideline for lime and fertilizer needs of soils when considered in conjunction with post-fertilizer management and cropping history. A soil testing service is available to every Kentucky citizen through the University of Kentucky Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service. There is a small service charge to cover the cost of handling and laboratory operation.
Why Soil Test? Different soil types, different fields, and often areas within the same field vary in the availability of plant nutrients. Also, a field may contain a low level of one nutrient and a high level of another nutrient. Such variations are usually due to differences in: previous fertilizer and lime applications, cropping history, nutrient contents of the parent materials, and losses of surface soil through erosion. Soil testing is the best way to identify these differences and to adjust liming and fertilization practices. Soil test results should be included in a record system for each production field on a farm, along with the amounts of lime and fertilizer applied each year, the crops grown, and the yields obtained. In an effective sampling program, each production field should be tested at least every three to four years. Some intensive cropping systems should be sampled every two to three years. Annual sampling is preferable for high cash crops, e.g., alfalfa and double-crop silage production. Only through such a record system can fertility and/or production levels be monitored over time. This is valuable information when making decisions on fertilizer investments and production practices.
How Does It Work? Soil samples, carefully collected according to instruction giving to you by the extension office are delivered with the necessary information to the local county Extension office. Samples are then sent to the laboratory for testing. After considering soil test levels, past fertilization and liming, cropping history, and the crop to be fertilized or limed, county Extension agents base their lime and fertilizer recommendations on guidelines in Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service publication AGR-1, Lime and Fertilizer Recommendations. For correct lime and fertilizer rates, the soil test must be calibrated with crop yield responses to lime and fertilizer applications. Personnel from the University Of Kentucky Department Of Agronomy annually conduct field experiments throughout Kentucky to provide a basis for the guidelines published in AGR-1. Recommendations in AGR-1 apply only to test levels obtained in laboratories under supervision of the University Of Kentucky College Of Agriculture and should not be used for soil test values from any other laboratories where testing procedures may differ.
When to collect them? Soil samples can be collected through much of the year, although fall (September to December) or spring (February to April) are the best times. Fall sampling will often result in a faster return of results and recommendations. Fall sampling will also allow the grower time to have the fertilizer applied well before planting the next crop. However, fall sampling results in lower pH and soil test K levels when conditions are dry. In either case, a field should always be sampled the same time of the year in order to make historical comparisons. Most fields should be sampled every three to four years. High-value crops, such as tobacco, commercial horticultural crops, alfalfa, red clover, and corn silage, should be sampled annually so that plant nutrient levels can be monitored more closely. Application of manure can change soil test phosphorus, potassium, and zinc levels dramatically, so sampling manured fields each year is also recommended.
Pulaski county residents can be eligible for up to 25 samples free a year compliments of the Pulaski County Extension District Board. For more information please contact the Pulaski County Extension office at 606-679-636.
