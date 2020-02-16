Solutions for bug invaders

Sources: Lee Townsend and Mike Potter
You may have noticed your home being invaded by assorted pests including Asian lady beetles, boxelder bugs, crickets, spiders and black soldier beetle larvae. These creatures typically visit homes that provide easy entry this time of year, often seeking refuge from changing weather.
Pest proofing your home is the most efficient way to prevent pest entry. Generally, a swatter, broom or vacuum cleaner along with a trash container will take care of pests that occasionally wander indoors. But, it's best to deal with boxelder bugs and lady beetles outside, before they enter your home.
Following these guidelines will help pest proof your home or place of business. Several of these tips will conserve energy and increase the comfort level this fall and winter.
Install door sweeps or thresholds at the base of all exterior entry doors, paying particular attention to the bottom corners that are often common entry locations. Insects and spiders can enter through a gap of one-sixteenth inch or less. Laying on the floor, check for light entering under doors; this indicates possible entryways.
To close other potential pest entries, apply caulking on the bottom outside edges and sides of door thresholds; fit garage doors with a rubber bottom seal because vinyl seals poorly in the winter; seal gaps under sliding glass doors by lining the bottom track with foam weather stripping one-half to three-fourths inches wide.
Utility openings where pipes and wires enter the foundation and siding are common entry points for spiders, ants, yellow jackets and rodents. You can use caulk, cement, urethane expandable foam, steel wool and copper mesh to plug openings around outdoor faucets, receptacles, gas meters, clothes dryer vents and telephone or cable television wires.
Apply a good-quality silicone or acrylic latex caulking to cracks around windows, doors, fascia boards and other openings. Before you apply the caulk, clean existing caulking, and remove any that's peeling to aid adhesion. Be sure to use a good caulking gun. Desirable features are a back-off trigger to stop caulk when desired, a built-in "slicer" to remove the tip from new caulking tubes, and a nail to punctuate the seal within. These guns are available for less than $10.
To reduce the entry of lady beetles, cluster flies and other overwintering pests, repair gaps and tears in window and door screens. Keep windows closed to prevent entry. Repairing screens also will keep out flies, gnats, mosquitoes and midges next summer.
Another way to prevent pest entry is to apply an exterior (barrier) treatment with insecticides. To gain the most from this effort, apply long-lasting liquid formulations that contain synthetic pyrethroids. These products are available at some hardware stores and lawn and garden shops.
If you apply the barrier treatment, use a compressed-air or hose-end sprayer to treat the base of all exterior doors, garage, crawl space entrances, foundation vents, utility openings and under siding. It's also useful to treat the foundations outside perimeter with a two-to-six-foot wide band along the ground and two to three feet up the foundation wall.
If you prefer not to tackle these pest-proofing activities, contact a professional pest control firm. Many firms are beginning to offer pest-proofing services.
