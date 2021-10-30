In honor of Veterans Day, Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area has authorized a night of free camping at the Alum Ford Campground as well as for all backcountry camping permits for Thursday, November 11, 2021.
Alum Ford Campground has six sites available on a first-come, first-served basis. Amenities include an accessible vault toilet as well as gravel tent pads, grills, picnic tables, food storage lockers, animalresistant garbage receptacles, and lantern hooks. Sheltowee Trace National Recreation Trail traverses through this campground providing access to the extraordinary backcountry areas of the park.
For more information about Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area, visit https://www.nps.gov/biso. For information about national parks nationwide that are participating in fee free events this weekend, please visit https://www.nps.gov/findapark/feefreeparks.htm
