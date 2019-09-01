Somerset Attorney Appointed to the University of Kentucky Board of Trustees

Governor Matt Bevin recently appointed local attorney A.C. Donahue to the University of Kentucky Board of Trustees. The University of Kentucky Board of Trustees consists of sixteen members appointed by the Governor, two members of the faculty, one University staff employee, and one member of the student body. The terms of the appointed members are six years. Mr. Donahue's term is set to expire June 30, 2025.
A.C. said about the appointment, "At the same time I am greatly honored and humbled by the Governor's confidence and trust in me." He continued, "I see this as a phenomenal opportunity to serve the good citizens of this Commonwealth, and as an opportunity to give back to a great institution that has meant so much to me in my own life." A.C. concluded, "I look forward to working work and serving alongside President Eli Capilouto and the other UK Board of Trustees as we advance the University to fulfill its Mission Statement and Strategic Vision."
A.C. was born and raised in Lexington, Kentucky. He graduated from Tates Creek High School ('79). Mr. Donahue has a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies from the University of Kentucky ('92), and a Juris Doctorate from Regent University, College of Law ('95). At the time, Regent University, School of Law was the only Christian law school in the United States. He is presently pursuing a Masters of Divinity from Liberty University, Rawlings School of Divinity (Online). Prior to college, Mr. Donahue honorably served in the U.S. Army from 1980-87.
A.C. Donahue is the managing attorney of Donahue Law Group, which has offices in Kentucky and Ohio. His law practice focuses primarily on insurance subrogation. A.C. was the first person in Kentucky to be awarded the insurance industries' coveted Certified Subrogation Recovery Professional (CSRP) designation. All of the law firm's pro bono work is dedicated to advancing the Kingdom of God. A.C. Donahue is an Allied Attorney with Alliance Defending Freedom, and a member of its prestigious Honor Corps. His pro bono practice focuses on constitutional law with a primary emphasis to protect religious liberties and to advance the rights of homeschool families. He is admitted to practice law in Kentucky, and all Kentucky Federal Courts including the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals.
A.C. and his wife Garna reside in Somerset, Kentucky and just celebrated 31 years of marriage. They have three children - Chaz Donahue (28); Lauren Watson (24); and Alex Donahue (11) who are all homeschooled. They are active members of Oak Hill Baptist Church, Somerset, Kentucky. A.C. Donahue is a Life Member of the National Rifle Association (NRA), and Member of National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) and National Association of Subrogation Professionals (NASP).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.