When inspiration strikes, it's hard not to heed the call.
Just ask Courtney Ikerd, who kept hearing the name Somerset Candle Co. one sleepless night in the spring of 2020.
"This whisper kept repeating itself over and over until I gave up the fight for sleep and awoke at 4:30 a.m. and started creating a logo," Ikerd recalled.
Ikerd could see the logo clearly in her mind, and as she drafted it in black and white, she began to feel more and more excited.
Though she loves candles and even business, making something of her own was an entirely different prospect.
"This 'push' I felt to create was completely out of my comfort zone," Ikerd said. "Days led into weeks and weeks into months of research, development and testing. I found that making candles is an art as well as a science."
Ikerd noted the importance of the right wick, percentage of fragrance oil, wax adhesion and temperature in crafting a candle that won't tunnel and will still be fragrant when it isn't lit. What sets a Somerset candle apart are cracking wooden wicks and high-end fragrance oils.
"So many variables go into play when creating a new scent," Ikerd said. "The testing phase is not easy; it takes time and dedication to see how that candle willl perform and when all the variables finally line up, you have a candle that you can finally bring to the marketplace."
Still she kept with it and was ready to launch by October 2020. With the help of "the most stern yet encouraging pep talk" from her daughter Ashton, Ikerd announced Somerset Candle Co. with a social media post.
Starting a business during the worst pandemic in 100 years was no doubt challenging but Ikerd saw the blessing in it as well as the community really stepped up to support local businesses.
"The vision I had when developing Somerset Candle Co. was to highlight our local area's history and attractions," Ikerd said. "Our landscape is breathtaking and our community is filled with sweet southern hospitality. Our people make Somerset and our region one of the most beautiful places to visit in the United States."
Ikerd uses the best ingredients to create scents that bring the time-honored traditions of the region to light.
"For me, candles create an ambiance of coziness, warmth, love and light," Ikerd said. "When you light your Somerset Candle Co. candle, your senses are enveloped by light, fire, the sound of the crackling wooden wick and aroma of only the finest fragrances."
Somerset Candle Co.'s first release, Pumpkin Patch, sold out within a few short weeks and Ikerd expects increased demand this fall. Other favorites, according to Ikerd, are: Lake Cumberland Sunrise with its savory citrus scent, Cumberland Bourbon Trail, Baxter's Coffee, Needle Point with its tropical scent, Waitsboro Winter, and Haney's Appledale Farm.
"Lakeside Lemonade and Cumberland Cashmere Vanilla also have done really well," she added.
The pandemic continues to be felt in supply chain issues -- particularly with wax and vessels. Ikerd ordered thousands of vessels in April with hopes of having enough for the rest of the year, but they have been stuck in a Chicago port since June 22.
"As with anything COVID-19 related, the key work for everything is pivot," Ikerd said. You do what you have to do to keep moving forward…Supply chain issues make it difficult to make a plan because that plan will most likely change."
Ikerd wants Somerset Candle Co. to shine a light in our community. To date, the company has given back through support for God's Food Pantry, Somerset Community Mission and the Alzheimer's Association.
"[Giving back] helps enhance the common good of our community, helps others become what God created them to be and creates beauty from darkness," she said.
To learn more, visit somersetcandle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.