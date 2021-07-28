"Give me a S…, Give me a T…, Give me an E…, Give me an M…what's that spell?" Well, to many, it would spell 'stem', the long, thin part of a flower or plant. However, at Somerset Christian School, it spells STEM, an acronym standing for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. For the upcoming school year, STEM is taking center stage for students at SCS.
Over the summer break, the hallways have echoed with the sounds of hammers, drills, and saws as the new STEM lab is being constructed. Designed by SmartLab, Somerset Christian's new lab is the first of its kind in our region. Brand new and state-of-the-art, the new STEM lab will provide student engagement and interaction in brand new and interesting fields. Among the areas of study the new lab will focus on are: engineering and construction, robotics, 3-D printing, computer programming, circuitry, and graphics, scientific data and analysis, and software engineering. In addition, the lab is equipped with a broadcast studio for radio and television, allowing students hands-on access to broadcast technologies, sound and lighting design, producing and directing elements, and on-the-air experience.
This project, several years in the making, was spear-headed by Dr. Harold Brown, the director of the Somerset Christian School Foundation. "Technology is the latest innovation in education," says Brown. "With technology so ingrained in the lives of our students, this lab will allow our students to be hands-on with the latest technology and create not only exemplary projects, but ideas for where they would like to go with their lives and careers."
Somerset Christian Principal Dr. Ron Gleaves is also excited about the new STEM lab coming online, adding "our students live in a technological world, and this lab will give them to tools to compete in an ever-increasing technological climate."
The STEM lab at Somerset Christian is currently under construction and is planned to open coinciding with the first day of school on August 10, 2021.
