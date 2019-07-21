Somerset Community College, KAM Celebrate Kentucky Manufacturing Going Pro Signing Day

On May 17, rookies in advanced manufacturing and the companies they'll be working for participated in the first ever Kentucky Manufacturing Going Pro Signing Day. The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) and the Kentucky Association of Manufacturers (KAM) sponsored celebrations for new hires in advanced manufacturing at all 16 KCTCS colleges across the state.
Companies participating in today's event at Somerset Community College (SCC) are: American Woodmark, Camtech Manufacturing Solutions, Hendrickson, Tarter Farm and Ranch Equipment and Toyotetsu (TTAI).
Every year, SCC prepares students to go pro in high paying, in-demand careers in advanced manufacturing that lead to a better life. Because SCC aligns its programs with local business needs, our students are prepared to walk out of college and into a high paying career.
In the last year, 116 SCC students graduated from the following programs:
Industrial Maintenance Technology.Computerized Manufacturing and Machining.Welding Technology.Engineering and Electronics Technology.Electrical Technology.Air Conditioning Technology."Everything we do here at SCC is focused on student success. We are excited to participate in this event recognizing both the success of our graduates and the importance of our local workforce partners," stated Dr. Clint Hayes, senior vice president of academic affairs.
Chris Girdler, President & CEO of Somerset Pulaski Economic Development Authority, was the keynote speaker and he commented, "Manufacturing is key to a strong and prosperous economy. I am so thankful to SCC for being such a strong partner in the community to help keep our economy strong."
SCC has 30 advanced manufacturing partners and business partners who offer work and learn experiences through the Kentucky Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (KY FAME.)
Although salaries vary by job and company, the Statewide Occupational Employment Wages data provided by the Kentucky Center for Statistics shows the average starting salary is nearly $34,000 with a median annual salary of $51,000.
"It's important that we recognize the manufacturing companies that provide people with great careers. It isn't dark, dirty and dangerous. It's rewarding, lucrative and promising. This is personal to me since I worked over 16 years in manufacturing and I am so proud of our SCC students and all their achievements," stated Alesa Johnson, Vice President of Workforce Solutions.
To find out more about SCC advanced manufacturing programs, contact the Kevin Bradford, dean, Business and applied Technology at kevin.bradford@kctcs.edu or (606) 878-4718.
