Somerset Community College Students Published in Phi Theta Kappa Civic Scholar Research Journal

The Somerset Community College (SCC) Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) chapter was one of 16 colleges to have their Honors in Action project submission included in the Civic Scholar: Phi Theta Kappa Journal of Undergraduate Research. The submission was titled Prepare, Connect, Succeed: Transforming Soft Skills Necessary For The Worlds Of Work.
SCC's chapter, Omicron Zeta was the only college in the State of Kentucky to have a submission included in the journal.
Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) has published academic research conducted by students at 16 community colleges in Civic Scholar: Phi Theta Kappa Journal of Undergraduate Research. This is the first journal of its kind, showcasing the undergraduate research and community engagement of two-year college students. View the journal.
Civic Scholar features 16 research projects by PTK chapters across the country on a wide range of topics, including "Transforming Health through Music Therapy" and "Bridging the Gap Between Immigrants and Citizens." More than 465 submissions were received for possible inclusion in the second edition of Civic Scholar.
The journal is made possible by support from the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation.
"This journal is the only one of its kind and features the research of our most outstanding students as they examine and improve issues within their colleges, communities, and world," PTK President and CEO Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner said. "We are proud to showcase their good and important work, and we are grateful to the Cooke Foundation for helping us share this work with others."
Research was conducted as part of Phi Theta Kappa's honors program, Honors in Action, and based on the topic, Transformations: Acknowledging, Assessing, and Achieving Change. The works published in Civic Scholar include both substantive research and community engagement -- chapters ultimately turned their research into action by using their findings to fill specific community needs.
"In publishing this journal, we hope to demonstrate something we have always known to be true: community college students are innovative scholars," said Dr. Blake Ellis, PTK's senior associate vice president of student engagement. "They are conducting research that matters, drawing conclusions that reshape our understanding of the world, and taking action that leaves a lasting impact."
Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders.
For more information about PTK, please contact any of SCC's chapter advisors: Amanda Waterstrat amanda.waterstrat@kctcs.edu, Johnna Atkinson-Bigelow johnna.atkinsonbigelow@kctcs.edu, Alena Morrow alena.morrow@kctcs.edu, or Sarah Modgling sarah.modgling@kctcs.edu.
