92 YEARS AGO
SEPT. 2, 1930
Fame to flame
Miss Mamie Meece and Clyde Gover won first prize of $10 in the fancy turnout automobile ring at the county fair Thursday afternoon with their decorated new Chevrolet Cabriolet, but the venture proved rather expensive. The vehicle was parked in front of Guy Benelli's for a short time Thursday night. When Miss Meece and Mr. Gover came out of the confectionary they noticed the cotton decorations were on fire. Miss Meece called the fire department and Mr. Gover attempted to beat out the blaze with his hands, suffering painful burns. The body of the car as damaged to the extent of $200 by the flames and chemicals. Mrs. Cassie owens, owner of a Chevrolet sport roadster, won second prize of $5.
Pretty babies
Betty Jean Phillippi, of Somerset, was adjudged prettiest girl baby in Pulaski County at the fair Friday. Naida Cundiff, Route 3, Somerset, was selected second prettiest. Homer Lee Estes, Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Homer Estes, was picked as the prettiest boy baby . Toney Rufus Rice, son of Mr. and Mrs. Erver Rice of Shepola, was second. First place winners received $5 given by Major S. S, Morrow. Much interest was taken in both baby shows and many parents entered their babies.
Calling out the
calvary
A detachment of Troop K, Kentucky Calvary, in charge of Capt. J. L. Stokes, came here from Monticello lasr week and put on some dazzling exhibitions each afternoon of the fair.
Ferguson growing
Enrollment is increasing at Ferguson High and elementary. The high school has grown to 88 students and the elementary to 241.
What hard times?
In spite of hard times, as many automobile licenses have been issued here during the first eight months of this year as were issued during the entire 12 months of 1929. Up to Sept. 1, there had been issued 2,399 sets of plates.
Tourists keep coming
It is thought that fully 1,000 cars of tourists passed through here over the weekend and on Labor Day on their way to Cumberland Falls. Business was brisk at garages, service stations and restaurants.
Conventions coming
Somerset will be host to two major conventions in 1931. The Kentucky Pharmaceutical convention will convene here in June, and the Junior Order of United American Mechanics is coming in August.
Bowling anyone?
The Somerset Bowling Parlor will open on South Main next week in the Smith building formerly occupied by the Somerset Journal. The owners are out of McMinnville, Tennessee, and vow management will not tolerate any disorder, Ladies are invited.
Indoor golf coming
Ralph Longsworth will put in a nine or 18 hole indoor golf course here in the next 30 days. Indoor courses are much more attractive and cleaner than outdoor miniature outdoor courses, Longworth has not definitely decided upon the building he will use for the course.
Peacock plea
Visit the Peacock Dining Room for a meal, salads or sandwiches.
Let Joe do it
Fix-It-Right Repair Shop, 210 South Maple Street, will repair all makes of typewriters, phonographs sewing machines, bicycles, lawn mowers, guns, revolvers, clocks, watches, hair clippers, locks, pumps, jacks and all small machinery. See Joe Meece, proprietor.
Bargain fare
Ride the train to Cincinnati next Sunday. Round trip fare $3.00.
Sweet treat
The United Spanish War veterans will have an ice cream supper at the courthouse Saturday night.
Hatter hot
Clyde Hatter, Somerset pitcher of last season, who has been with the Dayton team in the Central League this sason, holds the strikeout record in professional baseball this year.
$18 cow
A. H. Meece of Ruth bought a milk cow from John Larkie of Somerset for $18.
SEPT. 10, 1930
What fire?
Fire destroyed the front porch at the home of S. B. Calvert on High Street Sunday night. Mr. Calvert was sleeping so soundly he did not awaken when the fire department arrived to put out the blaze that had been reported by neighbors. It was Monday morning before he discovered there had been a fire,
Off to Duke
Richard Weddle will leave this week for Duke University where he will take a medical course, He graduated in May from Somerset High.
Bowling parlor a hit
The Somerset Bowling Parlor had a very successful opening Tuesday night with a packed house. A box of chocolates was given Mrs. Toby Ramsey for being the woman with the highest score, a 141. Clifford Cruse rolled a 254 to be the highest scoring gentleman and was presented a box of cigars.
Timely addition
A Warren Telechron clock, which was placed in front of the Farmers National Bank last week, has attracted much attention and favorable comment.
Tar time
Tarvia is being put down on the Stanford road between Stanford and Eubank, The Halls Gap section has already been tarviaed.
Dress deals
Stop And Shop Coat & Dress Company has ladies new dresses for $5. Located in the Newtonian Hotel building on north side of Fountain Square. (Present location of Citizens National Bank.)
For sale or lease
General store and gas station two miles from Somerset, doing a business of from $8,000 to $9,000 annually, on about $1,500 stock.
Never on Sunday?
Much confusion exists among fisherman regarding if state law permits fishing on Sundays.
Cost of education
A report for the Pulaski Graded School shows receipts of $6,301.38 for the year and expenses of $6,094. 22.
Dabney doctor?
Raymond Aker of Dabney has entered medical school at the University of Louisville.
Clark clothing
coming
The John M. Clark Clothing Company will open a store on the Square Sept 15.
Cheap date
Ladies accompanied by gentlemen will be permitted to play for free on Friday nights at the new Somerset Bowling Parlor.
News from the cellar
Mrs. Grace Adams of Mt. Zion is having some work done on her cellar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.