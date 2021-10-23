Somerset High School Collects Over 500 Items for Over My Head

SHS Student Lacy Johnson with staff from Over My Head Homeless Shelter. From left to right: Lacy Johnson, Sara Slone, Victoria Stevens, Steve Hall and guest. 

The students and staff at SHS donated over 500 items of bottle water, trash bags, zip lock bags, paper plates and bowls, plastic silverware, shampoo and body wash to Over My Head Homeless Shelter. Over My Head serves the people of Pulaski County and relies on support from our community to provide services to people that are experiencing hardships. To encourage student participation, the 1st period class that donated the most items, received breakfast sponsored by the Youth Service Center. Congratulations to Mrs. Ruble's 1st period class for bringing in over 135 items. The collection drive was speared head by freshman student Lacy Johnson.

