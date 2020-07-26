Somerset Independent Schools has announced an amendment to its policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch / School Breakfast Programs for the 2020-2021 school year. All students will be served lunch/breakfast at no charge at the following sites:
Porter Hopkins Elementary School, Meece Middle School, Somerset High School
For additional information please contact: Somerset Independent Attention: Vicki Hall, FRAM Coordinator, 305 College Street, Somerset KY. 42501, 606-679-4451, vicki.hall@somerset.kyschools.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.