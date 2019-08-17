84 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 14, 1935
Pulaski Baby Wins in Russell
Audie Donoval Humble, son of Mr. and Mrs. Otto Humble, won first prize in the contest for babies under two years old at the Russell County Fair on Saturday. A cash prize was awarded.
Audie Donoval will be two years old Oct. 2.
Cundiff Takes Position in West Indies
Mr. William B. Cundiff, of Somerset, who graduated from the Mechanical Engineering Department of the University of Kentucky in June sailed Monday from New York for the island of Aruba, Netherlands, West Indies, to accept a responsible position.
Struck by Lightning
Mrs. Sanford Hamilton was burned on the right leg and right arm at 2:30 o'clock Tuesday afternoon when lightning struck a locust tree in the yard of the home of her father, Mr. Gholst Gibson of Elihu.
Her baby, which she was holding in her left arm, was not injured. She was treated at the office of Dr. Charles Waddle for burns and shock and was able to return home.
Milk Supply Praised
Somerset was congratulated in a letter to Dr. D. A. Reekle this week by Dr. A. T. McCormack, Secretary of the State Board of Health, upon having a high rating of milk sanitation. Somerset is one of only 82 cities in the United States which is rated 90 percent or more in milk sanitation.
The high rating means that if there is no pasteurized milk to sell in an area, the raw milk available in the city is of such a degree of excellence that the weighted averages of compliance with the various items of sanitation required for grade "A" raw milk is 90 percent or more.
Sign Placed in Pool
A large metal sign, the shape of a fish, has been placed in the fountain pool on The Square by the Pulaski County Game and Fish Protective Association. On the sign appears the following, "This pool contains fish. Keep it clean."
The sign was made by Mr. A. J. Baggett at the Southern Railroad shops and was painted by Mr. Green Adams
New Street Opened
The new asphalt street on Hwy. 80, starting at the overhead bridge and entering the square on Mt. Vernon Street, was built by the State Highway Department and is one of the best in the city.
Eubank Canning Plant Operating
The Eubank canning plant, operated by the Pulaski County packing Company, began operations last week and the Science Hill plant, operated by the same company, will open next week. The Boyle County Packing Plat at Junction City, operated by Mr. C. L. Gooch, of Eubank, and associates began receiving tomatoes this week.
Powdered Asphalt
Sam Nelson, Tallman Gregory and Charles Jones, employees of the State Highway Department, left this morning for Cincinnati where they will get a truck load of powdered asphalt, which will be used in the experiment test on Highway 80 just east of Somerset.
The powdered asphalt will be mixed with retread applied on the road. The road will be the first of its kind in the state.
Gooch Falls Under Auto
Dennie Gooch, Jr., was painfully bruised at 9 o'clock Sunday night when he was run over by a car driven by Miss Mary Catherine Clark on Central Ave.
He fell in front of the car when he attempted to jump on it from another car on which he was riding. He was not seriously injured and is reported to be improving satisfactorily.
Providing a Spark at Ferguson
Miss Marietta Sparks of Paris, who has been a member of the Somerset High School faculty for several years, has been appointed home economics teacher of the Ferguson High School and has accepted the position. Mrs. Paul Ferren of Bowling Green has been appointed teacher of music in the Ferguson School.
Fatally Hit by Train
Dewey Turpin, 23, died at the Somerset General Hospital at 4 o'clock Friday afternoon from injuries received when he was struck by a train at 1 o'clock Friday morning at McKee Crossing near here.
He received a crushed leg and was greatly weakened from the loss of blood.
Burial took place in the Vaught Graveyard. He is survived by his mother, Mrs. Side Turpin, and also his grandmother, Mrs. Bessie Smith, with whom he made his home.
Pie Supper
A pie supper will be held Friday night at the Bethlehem School at 7:30 o'clock. Everyone is invited to attend. Mr. Melvin E. Wright is teaching the school this year and is very successful.
Epstein Leaves for Vacation
Mr. Joe Epstein, manager of the Somerset Department Store, left Sunday for a vacation trip of several weeks in New York. Mr. A. Alter, of Cincinnati, is serving as manager of the store during Mr. Epstein's absence.
5-Pound Bass
One of the largest catches of the fishing season was made this week by Robert Beeler, who caught a five-pound bass in Jasper's pond, east of Somerset. The fish measured 21 inches from tip to tip.
Mr. Beeler is one of the youngest members of the Pulaski County Game and Fish Protective Association.
County Court News
Earl Surber and Arnold Dick entered pleas of guilty to charges of disturbing religious worship and were fined $20 and costs each in county court.
Bernard Haynes, charged with breach of peace and disturbing religious worship, entered a plea of guilty on both counts. He was given a 30-day jail sentence on the first charge and $20 and costs in the second case.
Nellie Halcomb charged with circulating slanderous reports, entered a plea of guilty and was fined $10 and costs.
Jim Hall, charged with possessing whiskey, was fined $5 and costs.
Utilities Cashier Named
Miss Emory Dale Inman has been appointed cashier for the Somerset office of the Kentucky Utilities Company, succeeding Mr. Ellis Edwards who has been transferred to the meter department.
Snake Bit
Mrs. Jim Denham, of South Somerset, was bitten by a copperhead snake on the right hand Aug. 6. She was at the home of her mother, Mrs. Archie Denham, at Elihu and went to an outdoor cellar to get some jars lids which were to be used in preserving peaches.
As she stooped over to get some lids, the snake, which was coiled up in the stack of lids, struck her.
The snake was killed and she was brought to the Somerset General Hospital where the wound was treated.
Marriage Licenses
Mr. George Coy Herrin, 21, of Tateville and Miss Olassie Lee Colyer, 16, of Tateville.
Mr. Willie Dye, 19, of Poynter and Miss Alice Cook of Poynter.
Mr. Arvil Whitaker 24, of Acorn and Miss Beulah Inabnit, 19, of Stab.
Mr. Forrest L. Rexroat, 24, of Fonthill and Miss Dorotha Dawes, 17, of Ingle.
New School Buses Arrive
Mr. J. M. Holt, superintendent of county schools, made a trip this week to Lebanon, Ind., and returned with three school buses to serve the county high schools at Eubank, Nancy and Shopville.
Those who made the trip with Mr. Holt and drove the buses back were Delvin Holt, John Cundiff and Arthur Mercer.
Trip to Illinois
Mr. and Mrs. W. R. Perkins, and Mr. and Mrs. G. W. Richardson left Tuesday on a motor trip to Atwood, Ill., and Gridley, Ill. Squire Perkins plans to meet Judge Cooper in St. Louis the last of the week where they will transact some county business.
Pulaski Boy Will Jump Again
George Bowman of Pulaski will make a 5,000-foor parachute jump at Lawrenceburg, Ind., Sunday, Aug. 18 where he will jump from a falling plane driven by Harry Richard of Cincinnati.
Richard will go to the height of 5,000 feet and at that altitude he will put the plane into a tailspin and Bowman will bail out.
Bowman has been unable to jump for a couple of weeks due to a strained shoulder suffered from a recent jump in Madison, Ind., where he was knocked unconscious.
Meat Theft
Chief of Police J. B. Jasper and Deputy Sheriffs Walter Hines and Hollis Edwards arrested Earl Moore and Robert Fitzpatrick Monday on charges of breaking into the smokehouse of Ed Toole in the Oak Hill Neighborhood and stealing 84 pounds of meat belonging to Mr. Toole and Willie Smith.
The meat was recovered at a store in Ferguson and the proprietor said he bought the meat from Moore and Fitzpatrick. Moore denied stealing the meat and said he was hired by Fitzpatrick to haul the meat to the Ferguson store.
News from Aug. 16, 1976 - 43 Years Ago
New Post Office
Science Hill area residents are now the proud owners of a brand new post office.
It is located on a lot to the rear of the old building and is accessible from both Main Street and Stanford Street.
Mike Bourne, recently sworn in as postmaster of Science Hill, began the moving process Saturday morning. Modern in appearance and design, the post office contains 250 mail boxes which are now key operated.
Bridge Club Birthday
The Tuesday Bridge Club met Aug. 10 at Holiday Motel with Mrs. Howard Roberts as hostess. The meeting was in celebration of the birthday of Mrs. Frank Ikerd, Sr., and a large ice cream cake from Baskin-Robbins was served with the wording "Happy Birthday Nell."
Ikerd Joins EKU Board
Jerry Ikerd, Somerset businessman, has been appointed a member of the Eastern Kentucky University Board of Regents by Gov. Julian Carroll.
Ikerd operates South Kentucky Mack Trucks, here.
Faces From the Past
Debbie Maynard in 1998
Bill Massengale in 1985
Harold Massey
Mike Martin in 1978 "Completes YMCA training"
J. Norman Martin in 1994
Cheryl Meadows in 1999.SKEDC marketing director
