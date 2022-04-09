Somerset native named as 2022 Business Women First Enterprising Women Award Honoree

Louisville Business First has named Stites & Harbison, PLLC Chair Marjorie A. Farris as a recipient of its 2022 Business Women First Enterprising Women Awards. This year's awards program recognizes 30 women. An in-person luncheon will be held on April 14 at the Kentucky International Convention Center to celebrate the honorees.
A panel of judges reviewed the nominations to select the winners. In order to qualify, candidates must work and have civic engagement in the greater Louisville area, including the Kentucky counties of Jefferson, Bullitt, Oldham or Shelby, or the Indiana counties of Clark, Floyd or Harrison. In addition, candidates must demonstrate community and civic engagement, business management, mentoring, inspirational leadership, volunteerism, entrepreneurship, innovation and executive leadership.
"She is truly one of the most selfless and generous leaders," stated Mandy Wilson Decker, a Member with Stites & Harbison. "She maintains a unique gift of seeking out opportunities to lift people up in a meaningful way to help them reach their fullest potential. Marjorie is very deserving of this honor and we are incredibly proud of her."
In 2021, Farris became the first woman to lead Stites & Harbison since its founding in 1832. Prior to becoming Chair, she was the firm's Co-Chair of the Class Action and Multi-District Litigation Group and a member of the Torts & Insurance Practice Service Group. An accomplished trial lawyer, Farris has actively defended more than 75 class actions nationwide.
Farris is a graduate of Somerset High School. Later she earned her B.A. in History, with high distinction, from the University of Kentucky and her J.D., cum laude, from the University of Louisville Louis D. Brandeis School of Law. She is the daughter of Charles and Anne Farris and the granddaughter of O'Leary and Marjorie Meece. She currently lives in Louisville, while her family now resides in Lexington.
