92 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 30, 1930
Penney coming?
J. C. Penney is looking at sites here for a new store.
Tennis anyone?
William Marshall Clark defeated Ralph Winfrey in the city tennis tournament on the Gibson courts. Clark and Paul Woodall were winners in doubles.
Drought continues
Rains of the past week have not been sufficient to raise the water in Pitman Creek, so the ban on sprinkling and car washing remains in effect.
Off to Lexington
Former County School Supt. L. E. Meece and wife will move to Lexington on Friday. He is seeking a masters degree in education at UK.
Best farm sells
The property known as the George Stephens farm has been purchased by Judge H. C. Kennedy and Beecher Smith at auction for $$8,025. It is said to be one of the best farms in the county. The new owners are expected to resell it.
Doctor is in
Dr. Brent Weddle of Nancy has moved to Somerset and opened an office here. The popular physician is receiving a cordial welcome in the city.
Fair deal
Baisley Hardware is offering a free set of Volrath cooking ware to each person purchasing a Monarch Malleable Range during the county fair.
New on North Main
Paul Kimball is making plans to build a brick residence on North Main Street adjoining the Presbyterian manse.
Tomatos in short
supply
The tomato crop here has been cut in half by the drought. Eubank Canning Company will pack only about 15,000 cases of tomatos.
Hot deal
The Heatrola Free Club is being organized by the A. Goldenburg store. Purchase a Heatrola by Augusr 30 and get a free ton of coal.
Sweet deal
Guy Benelli has leased his confectionary in the Hotel Beecher to Mrs. Georgia Collins. New fixtures were installed last week.
Bank bookkeper
Ellis Edwards, son of Somerset merchant Jas. Edwards, has accepted a position as bookkeeper at Citizens National Bank.
Didn't need stamps
The post office at Oil Center was robbed sometime Monday night. Postmaster M. C. Loveless reports two locks were broken and the front door pried open. A cash register was carried into the road and its contents of $16 taken. No stamps were taken and no letters opened.
Rooms by George
George Elliott has been awarded a contract to build two rooms at Burnside High.
High on King Bee
Two prominent Mt. Sterling men have leased 6,000 acres near King Bee They feel this will be one of the best sections of the county in which to drill for oil and gas.
Is it plugged in?
Miss Florence Scheirich of the Home Services Department of the Kentucky Utilities Company, is spending several weeks in Somerset visiting the homes of customers using electrical appliances. She is explaining to the housewife some phases of electric service with which she may not be familiar and receiving suggestions for improvement of the service.
Step right up
Coe Brothers will be bringing six rides and 10 shows to the Somerset Fair this year, making it bigger and better than ever.
Dandy dairying
"In spite of adverse conditions dairymen in this section say there is more profit in a good herd of cows than in any other form of farming," says O W. Moore, tester for the Northern Kentucky Dairy Herd Improvement Association.
Good news?
Mrs. Martha Farmer of Valley Oak is about as usual.
Top banana
Mat Porch, a former Somerset boy, who is now manager of a 20,000 acre banana development at Loma Jonita, Mexico, was here Thursday on his way to Pittsburg, Pa., for a vacation, He went to Mexico in March to take charge of the big plantation for a Pittsburg corporation.
Grape escape?
Spare truck tire reported lost between Eubank and Somerset. Reward if returned to Somerset NuGrape Company.
No order in the court
A new and convenient place has been found for holding fights: the police court in the city hall. Monday afternoon, Kenneth Tarter and George Jones became engaged in an argument that resulted in Tarter chasing Jones with an open knife south on Maple Street to Market, down Market to Main Street. Jones believed that he could find a patrolman in the city hall so dashed up Main Street to the city building and on up the steps. Tarter continued right after him. In the police court, Jones found only a few well known citizens engaged in a friendly game of euchre. He called to the players to protect him and stop Tarter. The men took one look at Tarter and his knife, threw the cards in every direction, and made a mad dash for the steps. In the meantime, Tarter and Jones were breezing around the hall like a well-oiled merry-go-round. Jones finally got inside the railing in front of the judges bench and began using his walking cane to advantage. He pounded Tarter over the head several times with the stick, inflicting several scalp wounds. Tarter called "enough" and bleeding like a stuck hog went to the hospital to have his wounds dressed. As soon as he left the hospital, he was placed under arrest and put in jail.
Tuesday in the same room where the blows were struck, Judge R. B. Waddle fined Tarter $52.90 for malicious assault with intent to kill and $22.90 for being drunk. Being unable to pay the fines, he was returned to jail. No charge was placed against Jones. The euchre game has been abandoned in the city hall for the time being.
Marriage licenses
Ford B. Burdine, 27, and Alice Baker, 18, both of Squib.
Tony O. Dugger and Annie Dunnagan, both 21 and both of Bronston.
George Baker, 22, Hail, and Jeanette Poynter, 17, Poplarville.
Cubs got Mossed
Malcolm Moss, son of Manager Woodson Moss of Hotel Beecher, was traded to the Minneapolis American Association team Monday by the Chicago Cubs for George Kelly, former first baseman of the Giants and Reds. The Cubs purchased Moss from the Louisville club last winter for $40,000.
Off to Indiana
Clifford Whitaker and Bill Russell left Shopville for Indiana Sunday where they will pick tomatoes.
Honeymoon trip?
Bus fare from Somerset to Niagara Falls on Consolidated Lines is $16.50. Office across from Hotel Beecher.
Commented
