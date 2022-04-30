70 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 7, 1952
Show times
The Kentucky Theatre has changed its show policy and is now operating on Monday through Friday from 8:15 p.m. until 11 p.m. daily. On Saturday and Sunday the shows run continuously from 1 p.m. through 11 p.m. Children under 12 are admitted free when accompanied by parents after 5 p.m.
Short trip
Mayor A.A. Offutt and Fire Chief John Collins flew from Louisville to St. Louis on business Tuesday. While there they visited a plant where fire engines are made. They were accompanied by Edsel Wilson and returned Tuesday night.
Polio victims
Billie Haynes, two, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Haynes of Bronston, died at Somerset City Hospital on Wednesday as the result of polio. He had been placed in the new Iron lung for treatment. This is the first death from polio in Pulaski County in 1952. Besides his parents survivors include two brothers, Roy Frank and James Dale.
Pulaski polio victims in the City Hospital now are Patricia Ann Keith, one-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gonzie Keith of Quinton; Tommie Richardson, three, of High Street, Somerset; and Charles Edwin Shelton, 20-month-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Arvell Shelton of Sloans Valley.
Child hit by car
Orville Ray Adams, four, son of Mr. and Mrs. Perry Adams, Clifty Road, was struck by a car driven by Miss Saydie Barnes in front of his home near Clifty Crossing Thursday afternoon. The child had been in a house across the road and had started home when the mishap occurred. The lad was carried about eight or nine steps before Miss Barnes could stop her 1952 Chevrolet. He suffered a fractured skull and left leg. He is in satisfactory condition at City Hospital.
Health center
opening
The new Pulaski County Public Health Center will open on August 14. Dr. Carl Norfleet is director of the modern facility.
Farm Bureau queen
Nell Wallace, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Wallace of Rt. 2, Somerset, has been crowned Farm Bureau queen of 1952.
Kids go big time
A photo of Margaret Ann Abbott, five-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Garth Abbott of Sagasser Street, and Jimmie Albertson, five-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Wilbur Albertson of East Mt. Vernon Street, appeared in the August issue of Dance Magazine, the largest and most widely read publication of its kind in the world.
Danged dress
designers
Feast your eyes while you can, boys. The dress designers are at it again and skirts are on the way down for the first time since 1948. New dresses will be 12 inches from the floor. Where this will end no one knows.
Bargains at A&P
Indiana watermelons 99 cents each at A&P. Kirks Castile soap eight cents per bar.
At The Virginia
Ozzie and Harriet with sons David and Ricky starring in "Here Come the Nelsons" on the big screen at Virginia Theatre.
AUGUST 14, 1952
Back in business
The Jewel BarberShop, which was destroyed in the disastrous fire in December, 1950, has been reopened by the proprietor, Leo "Faubush" Weddle, in the new Somerset Department Store building on East Mt. Vernon Street. His son, Leo Weddle, Jr., who is now serving with the army in Korea, will be associated with him upon his return to this country. All new equipment has been installed in the attractive shop.
County High to open
An increased enrollment is expected when Pulaski High opens its doors for the new school year on August 18.
Three new teachers have been added to the faculty, Raymond Combs, physical education and coach; Ethus Burton, English and social studies; Garvin Burdine, science.
The following teachers are back from last year, James Ramsey, vocational agriculture; Mayme Powers, vocational home economics; Virgie Fuller, math; Edward Webb, English and typing; Cinda Smith, librarian; Thelma Harris, music director and shorthand; Thelma Swearingen, social studies; Margaret Carter, eighth grade; and Willard Sandidge, principal.
Clyde Stepp, Richard Godbey, Albert Hargis, Wendell Wesley, Lewis Childers, and Harrison Holman will drive busses on the same routes as last year. Bert Edwards will drive a bus on a new route transporting Mt. Victory High students to County High.
Mrs. Juey Scales will again be lunchroom matron, and C.P. Abbott, custodian.
Royce rules
Royce Purcell of the Elrod 4-H Club is pictured atop the front page with his Grand Champion Guernsey calf.
SEPTEMBER 4, 1952
New deputy
Jesse Bales has been appointed a deputy sheriff. He has been serving as a county patrolman.
Fatality free
Somerset is being honored by Kentucky State Police for having no fatal accidents in 1951.
Pettus to Paintsville
The Rev. W. H. Pettus, who has been serving as pastor at First Methodist Church of Somerset, has been appointed pastor of Paintsville First Methodist Church.
Ill with polio
Bobby "Perky" Stewart, small son of Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Stewart, is critically ill with polio at Somerset City Hospital.
Back to school
Somerset City Schools opened Tuesday morning with an enrollment of 1,850.
Dandy for Bandy
A contract for $28,477 has been awarded for work on the Fred Gentry Road at Bandy.
Fishing fine
Tourists from many states were seen here over the Labor Day holiday. Most of them fished in the new lake.
Unexpected gift
Edward Gire, Somerset, sent the Pulaski County Chapter of the National Fund of Infantile Paralysis a contribution of $100 last week, The donation had not been solicited but is greatly appreciated.
Phelps killed
Pulaski County native Dahl Clay Phelps, 22, was killed Sunday in an automobile accident near Maud, Ohio. He was the son of William A. and Sarah E. Phelps of Goodwater. He attended Goodwater Grade School and Mt. Victory High School.
One call, that's all
Need bulldozing, bush hogging, ditching, road building, pond building, or heavy hauling? Call Edgar Johnson, Jr. in Nancy. Phone 2812.
Something to cheer about
The City Hall was cleaned up this week and Somerset participated in a national campaign. The clean-up, however, was non-political. Joe Mize, representative of the Proctor and Gamble Soap Company, demonstrated to Mayor A.A. Offutt "Cheer," a new soap powder manufactured by the P&G Co., which will reach the market soon.
The demonstration is to be part of a national campaign sponsored by the company. Pictures were taken of Mize handing the first package of Cheer in Somerset to Mayor Offutt, while Somerset High cheerleaders, Pam Dexheimer, Dorothy Vaught, and "Tut" Fuller, led a cheer. The pictures will be sent to the company's advertising department to be used in nation-wide displays.
Mize, using the mayor's desk, demonstrated the sudsing ability of the new powder. The blue powder, it is said, will do away with the bluing of clothes. According to Mize, the soap was 20 years in the making and was perfected at a cost of millions of dollars.
In the near future, distributors from the company will begin handing out free a box of Cheer to every family in every town in Kentucky and Tennessee with a population of 10,000 or more. Rural families will receive a 25 cent coupon on the purchase of a box of the soap. According to Mize, it will the biggest advertising deal in soap history.
Commented
