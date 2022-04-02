Somerset proclaims April as PRIDE Spring Cleanup Month

Mayor Alan Keck has proclaimed April as PRIDE Spring Cleanup Month in Somerset. Throughout April, citizens are encouraged to volunteer to pick up litter across the community.
The proclamation encouraged Somerset residents to participate in the PRIDE Spring Cleanup. It said that the area's natural beauty is a treasure for residents and tourists, and it benefits the health, enjoyment and economic prosperity of all. The PRIDE Spring Cleanup is an opportunity to be good stewards of this important resource.
The annual PRIDE Spring Cleanup is hosted by Eastern Kentucky PRIDE, Inc., a nonprofit organization that promotes environmental cleanup and education, as well as economic development through tourism, in 42 counties of southern and eastern Kentucky. The 2022 PRIDE Spring Cleanup sponsors are Outdoor Venture Corporation and Fibrotex, USA.
"I want to thank Mayor Keck for his leadership in promoting April as Spring Cleanup Month," said Tammie Nazario, PRIDE President/Chief Executive Officer.
"April will be the perfect time to get outdoors with friends and family, working together to make sure your favorite spot looks its best," Nazario said. "Please consider picking up litter near your home, school, church or business."
To volunteer, please contact Jason White, the Somerset PRIDE Coordinator, at 606-679-1107, jwhite@cityofsomerset.com.
To learn more about the Spring Cleanup, please visit www.kypride.org.
